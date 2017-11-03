Karma Has Come For The Left: ‘We Know Without Doubt…Hillary Colluded With Russian Operatives’

In a interview this week with Alex Marlowe, a Republican Representative dropped some knowledge about the Democrats and the Russians. If you’ve been asleep for the past few years, you might be surprised to hear that the Clinton Crime Family enjoys a cozy relationship with the Russians.

In the last few days we found out that Democrats, funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and with more money from Barack Obama’s funds that the law firm, Perkins Coie paid a group called Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Donald Trump before he rode the election to victory last year. Fusion GPS hired Christopher Steele, a retired British spy to collect the information which ended up being known as the “Russian Dossier” and it was full of hilariously bad information that could not be verified by any other source. Famously, the Dossier included the PissGate story which was written by internet trolls and passed along to Rick Wilson, essentially making the Democrats use their donation money to buy funny stories written by anonymous people who were purposefully trying to make the left-wing information hustlers look bad. Rick Wilson is a GOP strategist, or something, but he’s still a leftie in my books.

Rep. Ron DeSantis, hailing from sunny Florida said that:

“We know now without a shadow of a doubt that the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton, paid Fusion GPS and Steele to acquire this dossier, which required colluding with Russian operatives and Russian nationals. So, they produced this dossier and I believe, yesterday I called for the FBI, the Justice Department to declassify all the FISA applications involving Trump associates because what I think happened is, I think they used the information from this dossier to be able to get surveillance on Trump and his associates.”

So let’s rewind there: Because of the phony, terrible information in the Dossier, which was passed on to the FBI, the FBI was able to get permission to spy on the Trumps because the ridiculously terrible Russian Dossier made the wild claim that Trump was in bed with Russian interests.

From Obama and Clinton, to the Democrats, to Fusion GPS, to an ex-spy, who gathered a bunch of ridiculous stories, to the FBI, who tapped Trump’s phones because RUSSIA.

Rep. DeSantis went on to say that the fruits of this chain of conspiratorial craziness “formed the basis of what had been leaked to the press over the first three or four months of Trump’s White House.”

Now, Trump said that the White House leaks have stopped but there are still holes to plug everywhere else. I can’t wait til he’s done the first leg of his trip to the Pacific countries to comment on this. I love fast news days like this, because I know that left wing outlets make sure that their lowest men on the totem pole is awake all night just in case Trump tweets at 4am EST saying that Hillary should be thrown into the same prison as Bergdahl.

Rep. DeSantis has been making great media appearances lately, including this appearance on Fox News last week to discuss his spearheading of the 2010 Russian Uranium One investigation.