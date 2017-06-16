Russia Spreads Rumor as Satellites Show OBLITERATED ISIS Post [VIDEO]

The Russians are claiming they have taken out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a targeted airstrike last month. Well, kind of. Now, Lavrov is saying they may not have gotten him. The old Russian two-step. But the military is touting it and doing high-fives over it. We’ll see. al-Baghdadi is the world’s most wanted terrorist and they claim that on May 28th, he was blown up with a number of other ISIS militants near Raqqa.

The problem with all this is that there has been no announcement from ISIS and there usually is. The bombed out headquarters is also back up and running. The Russians claim they gave America advance warning of the bombing. The Pentagon has not confirmed any of this so far. The US-led coalition said there was no way to confirm Russia’s claim it had killed al-Baghdadi.

From the Daily Mail:

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a targeted airstrike near Raqqa last month, according to the Russian military. Russia's Defence Ministry said the world's most wanted terrorist was killed in a Russian air strike on May 28 along with other senior group commanders. It said the air raid that targeted an ISIS meeting on the southern outskirts of Raqqa also killed about 30 mid-level militant leaders and about 300 other fighters. The ministry said the strike came as ISIS leaders gathered to discuss the group's withdrawal from Raqqa, their de facto capital. In a statement, the army said Sukhoi warplanes carried out a 10-minute night-time strike early on May 28 at a location near Raqqa, where ISIS leaders had gathered to plan a pullout by militants from the group's stronghold. It said: 'Senior commanders of the military groups of the so-called IS military council, 30 mid-ranking field commanders and up to 300 militants who provided security for them were eliminated. 'According to information which is being checked through various channels, the leader of ISIL Ibrahim Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi was also present at the meeting and was eliminated by the strike.' The US has been informed about the attack, the statement added.

Al-Baghdadi, who has a monstrous bounty on his head, had been believed to be hiding out in the desert outside the besieged city of Mosul in northern Iraq. But intelligence agencies believe he escaped from the city while it was being retaken by the Iraqi army. It is thought he then tried to get to Raqqa. His death has been reported more than a dozen times in the past. The latest claim was made by the Syrian government last week, which said one of its warplanes killed the terrorist on June 10th. It would seem that al-Baghdadi is very, very hard to kill… sort of like a cockroach.

Rex Tillerson says that it is only a matter of time until al-Baghdadi takes a dirt nap on his way to hell. I hope that is true. I prefer we do it though, instead of the Russians. But I’ll take what I can get. Here’s to hoping he’s dead.