IDIOCY: Michael Moore Says 2nd Amendment Is “ANCIENT” – Calls For Repeal And Replacement

The feminine filmmaker, Michael Moore, thinks the Second Amendment is “ancient” and should be repealed.

Noted fat man and Oscar winner Michael Moore today urged the Congress to pass a 28th Amendment that would repeal and replace the Second Amendment.

Oh boy.

In the proposed language for the world’s first anti-American Constitutional Amendment, there would be a “well regulated State National Guard” but there will be strict regulations on the “right of the people to keep and bear a limited number of non-automatic Arms…”

If you like your rifle, you can keep your rifle, but anyone who doesn’t keep a second deep freeze for venison is out of luck. You see, while Michael goes with his throwback line that guns are okay for hunting animals, removing other firearms is “the primary right of all people to be free from gun violence.”

Nevermind that, as we wrote this morning, a full 63% of all gun deaths are suicides.

The ban would include all automatic and semiautomatic guns (because those are exactly the same thing, right?… right?). As well, the people who do own guns must store them at “a licensed gun club or government-regulated gun storage facility” because “believing that having a gun in your home provides you with protection is an American myth.”

Wait, so if I store my hunting rifle at a licensed gun club, do I clean it there too? Can I do that at home? Do I have a 24 hour window to drop the gun off in order to have the time to take the animal to a processing plant? How is this supposed to work? How about I just keep my guns to myself?

According to the Wash Post, while there are over 300 million+ guns in people's homes in the US, just 3% own more than 150 million of them! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 3, 2017

Or maybe his problem is that people who own guns own too many of them. Here’s an idea. Free guns for everyone! That will also fix the issue right?

Even back in 2005 we were writing about Michael Moore. In an article from 12 years ago we noted that Michael Moore, who earned his fame on the documentary Bowling for Columbine did indeed have security personnel who relied on guns. In fact, a former bodyguard of his was arrested for “carrying an unlicensed weapon in New York’s JFK airport.” Spike Lee attacked him for his double standard, saying: “…as far as Moore is concerned, there’s one standard for all of us peons and another standard for Very Important Liberals like himself.” He also pointed out that Moore didn’t believe that Americans should have the right to bear arms. In an interview with Donahue (remember Donahue?) he confirmed that there should be a handgun ban, because while he respects what hunters, that anything that “fire multiple rounds like that” in reference to Donahue make a BRRRR gun noise should “absolutely” be banned as well. Guns that go BRRRR? Are these the experts who are making grand sweeping statements on guns?