25 Conservatives Worth Following on Twitter

As you may have heard, Salon put together a notorious article called, “The 25 conservatives actually worth following on Twitter.” The list was mostly populated with Never-Trump conservatives with a few squishes tossed in for good measure. Many people talked about the article, but what I didn’t see was a list of must follow Twitter accounts for conservatives. So, with that in mind, here’s a list of great conservatives to follow on Twitter (mixed in with a few Libertarians because why not, right?).

1) Julie Borowski: Quirky, wholesome Libertarian goodness! (Yes, I know it’s cheating to put a Libertarian on here, but she deserves it)

I would never bash men. I wouldn’t be able to eat pickles or salsa without one opening the jar for me. — Julie Borowski (@JulieBorowski) October 18, 2017

2) J. Burton: If Jack Burton from Big Trouble in Little China were conservative, had a Twitter account and bothered with Tweeting instead of saving the world, this is what it would be like.

If a lot of emotionally incontinent liberal arts undergrads want to physically attack you for your opinions, you shouldn’t express them. pic.twitter.com/P9SbB4ppxn — J Burton (@JBurtonXP) October 20, 2017

3) Dinesh D’Souza: Savage….

The big lie in action—fascists masquerading as antifascists in order to portray antifascists as fascists pic.twitter.com/MYIk1E6rai — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 21, 2017

4) Larry Elder: The Sage of South Central is as great on Twitter as he is on the radio…

The left’s criticism of Trump because “he has yet to sign any major legislation” will be exceeded by their criticism when he does. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 20, 2017

5) Inez Feltscher: Savage, blonde & anti-feminist.

Wake me up when women kill their own spiders. https://t.co/nf6607vquF — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) July 21, 2017

6) Frank J. Fleming: Funny and….nah, I’m just going leave it at funny.

I wrote a list of the top 25 conservatives to follow on Twitter, but it’s just my name written 25 times. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 22, 2017

7) Jonah Goldberg: Conservative intellectualism mixed with wackiness and dog tweets.

A first for me. Lady next to me on plane was reading Twitter. She scrolled thru @jpodhoretz’s feed, opened a tweet by me. I said nothing. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) October 21, 2017

8) Greg Gutfeld: Fun. Funny. Weird. Famous. #gutfeldinfourwords

so, apparently you’re on Big Copper’s payroll. What other lies are they paying you to spread??? https://t.co/gB2OlCQy9F — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 21, 2017

9) Ben Howe: If dry humor mixed with Never-Trumpism is your bag, Ben’s your guy.

It’s more realistic than you selling yourself as a comedian. https://t.co/IlHxPDnVLL — Ben (@BenHowe) October 22, 2017

10) Dana Loesch: You could read her feed just for the hate mail.

LOL a troll of mine was from a Russian troll farm https://t.co/3ijnf0KUAm — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 18, 2017

11) Bethany Mandel: Seems mildly pissed off in an entertaining way 😉

Instead of always interviewing journalists I’d like to see a recurring panel of average American Trump voters on Sunday morning shows. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 22, 2017

12) Stephen Miller: Sharp as a razor blade and he once bought a ticket to an all-female screening of Wonder Women just to piss off feminists.

That’s because you live in Philadelphia. You’ll watch anything to keep from going outside and getting murdered https://t.co/gCS5AsWqxq — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 22, 2017

13) John Nolte: Only SLIGHTLY rabid when it comes to the media.

Three guys at my Walmart here openly brandishing a firearm.

Cannot tell you the comfort that offers. Gun-free zones = sitting duck. — Google "CNN,175,Sue" (@NolteNC) October 21, 2017

14) Cloyd Rivers: Goofy, funny, Merica.

Since it’s 2017 and apparently there are 1.2 billion genders, I now identify as an Apache attack helicopter. Merica.pic.twitter.com/baRdSiqfZY — Cloyd Rivers (@CloydRivers) October 19, 2017

15) Glenn Reynolds: The Libertarian link king brings his A-game on Twitter.

Bless her HEART: Feminist who called for all-male curfew begs same men for money (car got towed!) https://t.co/qQUZrK7w57 via @twitchyteam — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) October 22, 2017

16) The Safest Space: A curator of liberal lunacy.

Same study packaged for different audiences pic.twitter.com/3ZDJqsXkk2 — The Safest Space (@TheSafestSpace) May 27, 2017

17) Kurt Schlichter: Spends his days savagely mocking liberals with the sort of savage precision you’d expect from a high powered lawyer who used to be an Army Colonel.

The best part of the Trump Era is how he gets them to drop their masks and reveal exactly who they are. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 20, 2017

18) Ben Shapiro: A quote machine who occasionally takes time off to scare liberals at Berkeley.

Facts don’t care about your feelings. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 5, 2016

This is the worst century ever https://t.co/4FbNyD0ycK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 22, 2017

20) Steve Stockman: Former Congressman. Current Twitter news machine.

🏈 @NFL: your customers are the fans not your overpriced employees #NFLSunday #NFL suicide — Steve Stockman (@SteveWorks4You) October 17, 2017

21) Kat Timpf: She has a good sense of humor and the best fans who say the nicest things!

When I die, instead of a eulogy, I want someone to read things Internet commenters have written about me bc they always have the right idea. — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) January 29, 2015

22) Donald Trump: You can argue about how conservative Trump is, but you can’t argue that he has the most important Twitter account on Earth.

.@NFL: Too much talk, not enough action. Stand for the National Anthem. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

23) Matt Walsh: Brass knuckled Christianity.

Idea: If we want to protect women from rape, let’s start by getting men out of the women’s bathroom — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 20, 2017

24) Yes, Margaret? Fun and edgy, despite the fact she’s Canadian!

You know who isn’t being charged with sexual harassment? Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/pgvwRF9KMC — Yes Margaret? 🎃 (@MargaretsBelly) October 21, 2017

25) Kathy Zhu: Young, edgy & unapologetically conservative.

Boots hates it hahaha pic.twitter.com/OKoPSC9nJe — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) October 20, 2017