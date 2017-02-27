CPAC 2017 in 58 Pictures and Tweets
Day 1
Huge scrum for Richard Spencer at #CPAC2017. A young activist walked by and yelled “fascists aren’t welcome here.” pic.twitter.com/3vQqwUb0sA
— Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) February 23, 2017
I was wondering why so many lib press people were gathered around someone I didn’t recognize at #cpac2017. It was Richard Spencer. Naturally
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2017
Good. https://t.co/D5s2hR1Nqv
— Ericka Andersen (@ErickaAndersen) February 23, 2017
@RichardBSpencer or alternately, we find your views repulsive, but libs in the press keep trying to associate us with you #CPAC2017
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 24, 2017
Sweet profile pic. Did you tell the audience you opposed Trump last year? #CPAC2017 https://t.co/ZZCQJ8rfM9
— Richard 🥛 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) February 24, 2017
@RichardBSpencer I know it’s a sweet profile pic & it’s not a secret. Do you tell those reporters that you speak for a few hundred Nazis?
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 24, 2017
Death at CPAC? Police investigating dead body that apparently fell from parking garage roof https://t.co/ajCPoUlebU |
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2017
.@deneenborelli & @SheriffClarke at #CPAC2017 @CR pic.twitter.com/IOUnjACb4I
— Tom Borelli (@tomborelli) February 23, 2017
It’s standing room only for Levin/Cruz at #cpac2017
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2017
“There’s a technical term for (the Democrat) base. They’re batcrap crazy.” — Ted Cruz #cpac2017
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2017
“I think we’ll have another Supreme Court vacancy this summer.” — Ted Cruz #cpac2017
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2017
Nigel Farage is having quite the time at #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/riUmNDq8LG
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 23, 2017
Wow. So important pic.twitter.com/5HyTHXEsh3
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 23, 2017
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker setting the high-five record at #CPAC2017, and doing an amazing job spreading the annual convention plague. pic.twitter.com/MaDFyQz4Ig
— jimgeraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 23, 2017
Tried to leave media room at #CPAC2017. Secret Service told me we couldn’t leave. Ended up going through the kitchen to get out
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2017
Day 1 of #CPAC2017. Body count? 1. Bomb sniffing dogs roaming the halls. White nationalist kicked out.
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2017
Day 2
The Trump protest and counterprotest is like 40 people. #CPAC2017
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 24, 2017
This room is packed for @realDonaldTrump. They even filled in behind the media section. #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/x4Ml0XglXP
— Eye on Politics (@EyeOnPolitics) February 24, 2017
Anyone who writes that @realDonaldTrump was anything less than a mega hit at #CPAC2017 is lying. Watch for it. pic.twitter.com/FjQt7rTvUO
— Eye on Politics (@EyeOnPolitics) February 24, 2017
“The GOP, from now on, will be ALSO, the party of the American worker.” Trump #CPAC2017
— Sarah Posner (@sarahposner) February 24, 2017
Nigel Farage Full Speech at #CPAC2017! Excellent! https://t.co/CQELVoUPiS pic.twitter.com/GWyFgQJ3Hx
— Ian56 (@Ian56789) February 24, 2017
The fabulous @RealDrGina great seeing you! @CPAC #CPAC2017 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HSTqNHol5W
— Deneen Borelli (@deneenborelli) February 24, 2017
#FAKENEWS Huffpo CPAC Infiltrator Acts Like Russian Idiot https://t.co/YgX1iacq5O via @YouTube
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 25, 2017
This was Ryan Clayton from Bob Creamer group “Americans Take Action” handing Russian flags. Ryan was forcibly removed. You edited that out. https://t.co/hKwywREjn5
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 24, 2017
The Huffington Post writer Ryan Clayton is caught passing out Russian flags at #CPAC2017 to create fake news hysteria. #FreedomOfThePress pic.twitter.com/edhVqJdFyL
— Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 25, 2017
#CPAC2017 highlights: “We are fighting the fake news. It’s fake, phony, fake.” –@POTUS https://t.co/NniBZ8OcUn pic.twitter.com/v2mVmdMoRQ
— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2017
Best Thursday Ever #Cpac2017 @RealDrGina @MonaSalama_ @JenLawrence21 @LangerCast @jsnbieber #rooftop #Gaylord #MAGA #Winning #NoNasty pic.twitter.com/XAv4027gEI
— Scottie Nell Hughes (@scottienhughes) February 24, 2017
Day 3
“Don’t talk to us about white privilege….when Hollywood is so white. …You own it!” — Lawrence Jones #cpac2017
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 25, 2017
“I’m not against safe spaces, go home!” –@LawrenceBJones3 #CPAC2017 🔥 https://t.co/tehhs3kn3k
— CPAC 2017 (@CPAC) February 25, 2017
#CPAC2017@SheriffClarke signs copies of his newly released book #CopUnderFire#MAGA #TrumpTrain
🔺Order yours here https://t.co/Xftj1ABbjd pic.twitter.com/pi1rwnVfCL
— CC (@ChristiChat) February 25, 2017
“I began leading that agency (the EPA) and let me tell you; The future ain’t what it used to be.” — Scott Pruitt #cpac2017
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 25, 2017
🇺🇸Sheriff David Clarke’s closing words at #CPAC2017
FOLLOW and SUPPORT @SheriffClarke #MAGA #FOXNewsUS #TCOT #HANNITY 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/suFWWkzvfD
— Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) February 26, 2017
86% Approve of Job @realDonaldTrump Is Doing So Far as President, says CPAC Straw Poll #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/ddjWkqSDMN
— TRUMP HQ (@Trump2016HQ) February 26, 2017
