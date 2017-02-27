CPAC 2017 in 58 Pictures and Tweets

Day 1

Huge scrum for Richard Spencer at #CPAC2017. A young activist walked by and yelled “fascists aren’t welcome here.” pic.twitter.com/3vQqwUb0sA — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) February 23, 2017

I was wondering why so many lib press people were gathered around someone I didn’t recognize at #cpac2017. It was Richard Spencer. Naturally — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2017

@RichardBSpencer or alternately, we find your views repulsive, but libs in the press keep trying to associate us with you #CPAC2017 — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 24, 2017

Sweet profile pic. Did you tell the audience you opposed Trump last year? #CPAC2017 https://t.co/ZZCQJ8rfM9 — Richard 🥛 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) February 24, 2017

@RichardBSpencer I know it’s a sweet profile pic & it’s not a secret. Do you tell those reporters that you speak for a few hundred Nazis? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 24, 2017

Death at CPAC? Police investigating dead body that apparently fell from parking garage roof https://t.co/ajCPoUlebU | — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2017

It’s standing room only for Levin/Cruz at #cpac2017 — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2017

“There’s a technical term for (the Democrat) base. They’re batcrap crazy.” — Ted Cruz #cpac2017 — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2017

“I think we’ll have another Supreme Court vacancy this summer.” — Ted Cruz #cpac2017 — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2017

Nigel Farage is having quite the time at #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/riUmNDq8LG — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 23, 2017

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker setting the high-five record at #CPAC2017, and doing an amazing job spreading the annual convention plague. pic.twitter.com/MaDFyQz4Ig — jimgeraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 23, 2017

Tried to leave media room at #CPAC2017. Secret Service told me we couldn’t leave. Ended up going through the kitchen to get out — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2017

Day 1 of #CPAC2017. Body count? 1. Bomb sniffing dogs roaming the halls. White nationalist kicked out. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2017

Day 2

The Trump protest and counterprotest is like 40 people. #CPAC2017 — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 24, 2017

This room is packed for @realDonaldTrump. They even filled in behind the media section. #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/x4Ml0XglXP

— Eye on Politics (@EyeOnPolitics) February 24, 2017

Anyone who writes that @realDonaldTrump was anything less than a mega hit at #CPAC2017 is lying. Watch for it. pic.twitter.com/FjQt7rTvUO — Eye on Politics (@EyeOnPolitics) February 24, 2017

“The GOP, from now on, will be ALSO, the party of the American worker.” Trump #CPAC2017 — Sarah Posner (@sarahposner) February 24, 2017

This was Ryan Clayton from Bob Creamer group “Americans Take Action” handing Russian flags. Ryan was forcibly removed. You edited that out. https://t.co/hKwywREjn5 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 24, 2017

The Huffington Post writer Ryan Clayton is caught passing out Russian flags at #CPAC2017 to create fake news hysteria. #FreedomOfThePress pic.twitter.com/edhVqJdFyL — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 25, 2017

Day 3

“Don’t talk to us about white privilege….when Hollywood is so white. …You own it!” — Lawrence Jones #cpac2017 — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 25, 2017

“I began leading that agency (the EPA) and let me tell you; The future ain’t what it used to be.” — Scott Pruitt #cpac2017 — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 25, 2017

86% Approve of Job @realDonaldTrump Is Doing So Far as President, says CPAC Straw Poll #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/ddjWkqSDMN — TRUMP HQ (@Trump2016HQ) February 26, 2017