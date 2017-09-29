Aaron Rodgers Asks Packers Fans to Join Players in Making a Statement During the Anthem

So far, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest has been limited to people on the field. Players have been taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem to protest police brutality against black Americans, and even coaches, owners, and executives have begun to participate. But now, fans are being asked to join in, too.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stood arm-in-arm in solidarity with his fellow players — literally. Sunday, they played the Cincinnati Bengals, and Rodgers stood on the field with his arms linked with his teammates during the national anthem. But for the next game, Rodgers has something else in mind.

Thursday, the Packers will be taking on the Chicago Bears, one of the Packers’ biggest rival teams. And Rodgers asked that fans join in the protest as well. He suggested that the entire time will stand on the field together with their arms linked, and asked that fans stand up and link arms in solidarity also.

“I think there’s been a great sense of unity and love and support in this locker room, guys coming together,” he said. He also argued that the meaning behind the protest has been “misconstrued”. “It’s never been about the military or our men and women in uniform. Like I said after the game, we love and support them,” Rodgers said, pointing out that he, along with multiple other players, participate in military-related charity events. “We love them, and we’re thankful for the opportunity they give us. This is about equality. This is about unity, and love, and growing together as a society, and starting a conversation around something that might be a little uncomfortable for people. But we have to come together and talk about these things and grow as a community, as a connected group of individuals in our society, and we’re going to continue to show love and unity.”

“This week we’re going to ask the fans to join in as well, come together and show people we can be connected, and we can grow together,” he concluded.

If fans do link arms as requested, it will be the first time any fans have participated in the on-field protest. So far, it seems that most NFL fans don’t support it; ratings have plummeted, and many have openly expressed their disapproval, burning jerseys and boycotting games.

