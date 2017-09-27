‘American Sniper’ Wife Issues Challenge To NFL – All Players Need To Hear This!
Taya Kyle, the widow of legendary Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle, stepped into the NFL/National Anthem controversy with a strong statement and challenge that was posted to Facebook. Just like the rest of us, Taya is fed up with this unpatriotic nonsense that causes nothing but division and anger. Sports should bring us together, not divide us. Taya is now calling on the NFL to get up off their knees and make a real difference. What follows is her letter in full to the NFL.
Dear NFL,
You were doing your part to bring people together and heal the world. That’s really how healing works. We heal by loving each other and leading by example; showing people what is possible when we love each other just as we are and not only recognize our differences but celebrate them and look at how we can use them together to make us jointly better than our separate parts. You were doing your part celebrating each other based on skills, talent and a joint vision without regard to color and religion.
You were doing your part and we were doing ours. We showed up cheering and groaning together to [sic] as one. We talked in the concession lines and commiserated and celebrated our team together. Did it ever occur to you that you and we were already a mix of backgrounds, races and religions? We were already living the dream you want, right in front of you.
Your desire to focus on division and anger has shattered what many people loved most about the sport. Football was really a metaphor for our ideal world –different backgrounds, talents, and histories actually made us one big team with one big goal – to do well, to win, TOGETHER.
You are asking us to abandon what we loved about togetherness and make choices of division. Will we stand with you? Will we stand with our flag? What does it mean? What does it mean if we buy a ticket or NFL gear? What does it mean if we don’t? It is the polar opposite of the easy togetherness we once loved in football.
It was simple – we loved you and you loved us – with all of our races, religions and different backgrounds. Simplicity in a crazy world was pretty awesome.×
You dear NFL, have taken that. You have lost me here.
If you ever want to get off your knees and get to work on building bridges, let me know. I have found screaming about the problems in service marriages or even standing in silence in front of them, hasn’t healed even one of them. On the other hand, funding the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation, building a team and rolling up my sleeves to get in the trenches during my “off time” -volunteering there outside of my paying jobs – has proven to make real change.
You have a lot of strong guys, I am sure in the off season a lot of them could build some pretty big bridges if they care enough to do the hard work. That would involve getting off their knees and getting to work though. I can do it while I raise two kids as their only parent and work through the greatest pain of my life, let’s see if they can do it for the issues they say they care so much about.
Go Longhorns and Sic ‘Em …
Sincerely,
Taya
Of course, Taya gets it exactly right. We tuned into football to get away from all the other crap out there, especially politics. Before Obama took office, this country had pretty much won against the race issue and for most of us, skin color does not mean a damned thing. That was until the NFL decided to politicize it and screw up something that everyone looked forward to all week… just a simple game of football and nothing else. A place where everyone got together and were as one. We rooted for our teams, ate crappy food and had a blast. And then the kneeling began.
Chris Kyle and his friend, Chad Littlefield, were fatally shot and killed in 2013. Kyle was a hero and world class sniper… Obama didn’t even call or show for the funeral. Taya now raises her two children by herself as a single parent and tries to get through every day without Chris. That pain would cripple most people, but Taya has turned it into a force to help others. The NFL should do the same thing. Stop it with the politics, the cop-hatred, the dissing of the flag and our country. Get off your knees and back onto the field. Grant America the escape of enjoying sports again and show us you still love the things that used to make you truly American. Try building bridges instead of racial barriers.
