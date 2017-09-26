America’s Team Surrenders: Dallas Cowboys Take A Knee Before Nat’l Anthem- With Team’s Owner

The Dallas Cowboys, together with the team owner Jerry Jones, linked arms to take a knee on the field before their game. But, when the anthem started, they all stood back up again.

To make things more confusing Jerry Jones is a known Trump supporter. We reported the other day that according to the Federal Election Commission, Jerry Jones had financially contributed to the Trump for President campaign.

And a few days before that, we published a radio appearance where Jones weighed in with his opinion on the Take A Knee controversy, which at this point has spun all out of control and has a dozen different meanings over the hundreds of NFL players who are supporting the notion. In the radio interview, Jones said:

“We strongly, strongly support the flag. In every way, we support — it’s almost ridiculous to be saying it — the people that for generations and generations have given it all up so we can get out here and show off in front of millions of people on television.”

He went on to say that the NFL as a forum for communication is significant and that he supports using it to support the great contributors to society.

"I do not think the place to express yourself in society is as we recognize the American flag." – Jerry Jones on National Anthem protests pic.twitter.com/DE77jTG3HZ — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 20, 2017

That was on September 20th. Now six days later we have this new kneeling video (below) to contend with.

On the other end of the stadium, the Arizona Cardinals also showed a “sign of unity” (as described by the announcer in the Glendale, Arizona stadium) where the team stood arm-in-arm with members of the military. The Cardinals had invited the Cowboys to join their line, but the Cowboys declined. According to the daughter of Jerry Jones, Charlotte Jones Anderson, the executive Vice President of the team, the team had decided to take a knee before the anthem as a “statement on equality and representation of unity” and that the players were “adamant about separating that message from the national anthem.” If you’re also a bit foggy on exactly this means, you’re not alone, and the speculation over the kneeling will continue until we get more information.

Meanwhile at the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said:

“I think that it’s always appropriate for the president of the United States to defend our flag, to defend the national anthem and to the defend the men and women who fought and died to defend it.”

For many of us, it’s as easy as that. Forget the kneeling nonsense and just stand for the anthem. If you want to be an activist, quit.

Trump didn’t seem to quite get the point of it either, pointing out that the audience booed for the kneeling, but he appears to approve of the fact that they stood up for the anthem itself, calling it “big progress.”

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Here’s the three minute video if you want to decide for yourself: