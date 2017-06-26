Big News: Tim Tebow’s Baseball Career Is Officially…. [VIDEO]

It looks like Tim Tebow is moving up in the sports world once again. He was just promoted to the Mets’ High-A St. Lucie affiliate for his performance recently. I’m glad to hear that. He’s an incredible athlete and gives it his all. I’d love to see Tebow move up to the major leagues. Some are of course claiming that Tebow’s numbers didn’t warrant the promotion and it was done to sell seats. That probably had something to do with it. They have been talking about bumping Tebow up since the South Atlantic League All-Star Game.

“I think we’re pleased with [Tebow’s] first half of the season,” he added. “It’s not like he’s tearing up the league, but at the same time all indications are positive in terms of various things that we look at, in terms of chase rates, exit velocity.” I think they see a lot of promise in Tebow. He’s hitting .222 and he’s doing pretty good for someone in his first season. It baffles me why everyone loves to hate on Tebow… simply because he’s an avowed Christian. It doesn’t make sense.

From the New York Post:

SAN FRANCISCO — Tim Tebow’s minor league tour is headed back to Florida. The former Heisman Trophy was promoted Sunday to the Mets’ High-A St. Lucie affiliate after a hardly eye-opening 2 ½-month stint at Low-A Columbia. Tebow, 29, entered Sunday with a .222/.311/.340 slash line with three homers and 23 RBIs in 63 games for Columbia. He is scheduled to play his first game for St. Lucie on Tuesday. “His last two or three weeks trended pretty well and given all the other circumstances, age and so forth, we felt this was the right time to promote him,” general manager Sandy Alderson said.

Tebow sat down after the news broke and took questions from the media and thanked fans in Columbia. He was very popular with fans in the South Atlantic League and that will only increase in Florida. As a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in Florida, Tebow led the Gators to two national championships. As a result, much of the state still adores him and they should.

The Mets remain intrigued with the former quarterback’s athleticism and the positive influence he can have on the organization’s younger players. No one works harder than Tebow and fans see him as a real hero. No doubt he will fill the stadiums in Florida and I can’t wait to see him play. He’s everything a sports icon should be and more. I think this is fantastic. Congrats to Tim Tebow!

You heard him! Our fans are the best! #LetsGlow pic.twitter.com/woCKLbh6L6 — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) June 25, 2017

Awesome! Congrats on the call up Tim, no one works harder — Taylor Burck🌹 (@Taylor_Burck) June 25, 2017