BOOM! Ray Lewis Says Kaepernick Would Be Signed By Ravens If It Weren’t For Girlfriend’s Racist Tweet

We’d love to stop writing about Colin Kaepernick but he just gets funnier every day.

The disrespectful multimillionaire is again making headlines, but this time it’s due to racist tweets posted by his girlfriend, Nessa Diab. Nessa hosts a popular radio show in New York City and hosted various shows on MTV after gaining fame in the San Francisco Bay Area as a radio host and YouTuber. Her parents are of Egyptian origin and she herself is a Muslim. She has been dating the race-baiting Colin Kaepernick since the summer of 2015 (he is six years her junior) and had previously dated one of his team mates at the 49ers.

On 2 August 2017, she posted these two images on Twitter, comparing Ray Lewis to Sam Jackson’s character in Django Unchained who hugged his owner played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Lewis is hugging the Ravens owner, Steve Biscotti. It’s obvious the connection she’s drawing here, and it’s obvious she’s doing it to bait out fellow race hustlers.

On Tuesday, Ray Lewis explained the fallout after Nessa Diab posted the photo.

“We were going to close the deal with sign him.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Lewis said that Biscotti wanted to look into getting Kaepernick on the team, but one day later Nessa posted that photo.

This is in contradiction to a narrative brought forward by the Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy who said that Kaepernick wasn’t going to be signed to any team because he brings “chaos” with him due to his political stances. McCoy said that that kind of attention can “tear apart” a team. In a way, McCoy is right — if Kaepernick is going to surround himself with someone as nasty as his girlfriend Nessa Diab, there’s no telling the negativity he’d bring with him to the field. It’s not because of politics, or due to his stupid protests against the anthem, it’s because he’s a negative, toxic person.

The day before Nessa posted the photo, Ray Lewis posted a short video on Twitter, giving him advice and telling him to get back on the football field:

Let me explain something to you guys… while a bunch of people are talking about this man, Kaep, tell me tell you something brother, I pray for you more than you ever can imagine. Your name is in my Bible that God gives you the vision you did, I applaud you for the things that you stood up for, my brother, everyone else can speak for you but until you speak for yourself and demand what you want to do in life, it’s totally on you… I’ve made mistakes in my life, if you look at my track record, the mistakes I made I never repeated twice… …if people really want to help you, they’ll pray for you. They’ll lead you the right way and stop encouraging you to be caught up in some of this nonsense.

brotherhood – we are in this together pic.twitter.com/Q3HpPA0uqr — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) August 1, 2017

But hey. In the words of Kid Rock, “You know what? F**k Colin Kaepernick.”