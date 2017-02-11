BOOM! Tom Brady Just LIT UP The Internet With This 1 Post After Teammates Refuse The White House

I’m disappointed in the New England Patriots. Six of them are now saying they won’t go to the White House. One or two of them claim they had planned to spend time with their families. Visiting the White House is not about politics… it is to honor the players. But some players are making it political and I find that… well… deplorable. So far, defensive tackle Alan Branch, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive end Chris Long, running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive back Devin McCourty, and tight end Martellus Bennett have all revealed that they will not be going to the White House.

Tom Brady has not confirmed he is going, but I can’t imagine he wouldn’t. He’s been friends with Trump for years. Brady posted an Instagram message that seems to chastise his teammates somewhat – it certainly lit up the Internet. I’m afraid his message of unity though will be lost on some of his fellow players. We live in an uber politicized world now and it is sad that it has come to this. And there’s no way to know if there won’t be more players backing out as well. It’s simply disgraceful and such an insult to the President of the United States and really, to all of us.

From Young Conservatives:

Several members of the New England Patriots have announced that they will not be joining their teammates when the team does the traditional visit that Super Bowl winners take to the White House. According to Independent Journal Review, the team members are tight end Marcellus Bennett, defensive tackle Alan Branch, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive end Chris Long, running back LeGarrette Blount, and defensive back Devin McCourty. Chris Long said he had “planned on skipping” not that he was joining those who were doing it as a political statement against Donald Trump. Blount, McCourty and Bennett have all indicated they are skipping because of President Trump and they do not ‘feel welcome” at the White House. But as Independent Journal Review notes, Tom Brady may have thrown some shade for his skipping teammates with this Instagram post. It’s not clear if Brady, who is a a friend of President Donald Trump, meant it for his teammates. But he nails it. It applies to the Super Bowl. But it also applies to visiting the White House.

It’s a long-standing tradition that the winning Super Bowl team makes the trek to the White House each year to meet the President and celebrate their victory. At least one player claimed he didn’t feel welcome or accepted at the White House because of Trump’s views. His perception of the President is wrong, I believe. But whatever.

It’s certainly possible that if enough players refuse to come, that the visit will be cancelled altogether. This exposes a deep rift in the country that may never heal. Time will tell, I guess. Such a shame and in the end off-putting to the fans at large.