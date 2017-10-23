BOOOM! Trump Lights Up NFL’s Roger Goodell Over Anthem Protests- GAME OVER!

Trump isn’t letting go of the NFL as their players continue to kneel down for the National Anthem.

Right now, 22 players are still reported as continue to protest during Sunday NFL games, and the NFL has recently met and decided that players who kneel or sit down during the anthem will not be penalized by the league.

Two dozen NFL players continue to kneel during the National Anthem, showing total disrespect to our Flag & Country. No leadership in NFL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

Between Trump and the many, many boycotts being staged by fans, the NFL is bleeding viewers that can only be partially recouped if the respect for the flag and the National Anthem is fully restored.

Before today’s tweet, last Thursday he posted about the NFL’s “total disrespect for our great country.”

The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Earlier this month Trump gave an interview with Sean Hannity saying that the NFL should’ve suspended Colin Kaepernick for one game back when he started this silly business of kneeling and continued to suspend him every time he demonstrated such poor behavior. In Pennsylvania, he told the crowd that the NFL and ESPN have forgotten about how patriotic American citizens are and that they’ve been learning their lesson with their major drop in viewership. Too bad they didn’t follow the obvious solution of suspending players who act out! None of this current mess would’ve happened.

The NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, is in the middle of contract extension talks and those have been delayed because of the National Anthem issue. I can’t imagine that the man under who high percentages of viewers are burning their jerseys and praising bars that refuse to host NFL games will be the best choice to continue to be in charge of the whole shebang. Too bad that professional football ejected Rush Limbaugh back in 2003, he’d be a great character to run the show.

Shad Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars said this week that Trump is “jealous” and is trying to “soil” the league, saying that Trump has been “elected president, where maybe a great goal he had in life to own an NFL team is not very likely. So to make it tougher, or to hurt the league [he attacks the NFL.]” That’s my new favorite conspiracy theory. Trump wasn’t able to own an NFL team so he ran for President of the United States of America in order to tweet mean things about the NFL all day. Incidentally, a former Jags fan recently hired a plane to fly over one of their games with a banner that read: BE AMERICAN. BOYCOTT THE JAGS & THE NFL.