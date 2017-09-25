Broncos Linebacker Von Miller Has Ad Pulled After Flag Protest [VIDEO]

And the blowback begins. Broncos linebacker Von Miller is the first to feel the sting of it in his wallet. He knelt this weekend during the National Anthem before the game with the Buffalo Bills yesterday. He was one of 32 football players to take a knee to protest perceived racial injustice in America. Because he took a knee during the anthem, Phil Long dealership requested that CBS4 and other television stations stop airing their ads featuring Von Miller. The general manager of Phil Long Ford in Denver told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that Miller has not been fired, but instead they are changing some advertising. Right. If you are going to do it guys, own it.

I imagine there will be a number of lost deals over this whole mess and there should be. I know that as a business owner, if I had advertising with one of these kneelers, I’d halt it too. No matter what it cost me. Here’s the statement from the dealership over Von Miller:

We are evaluating the events of the weekend. It is important to state that we haven’t fired Von. We are in the middle of contract renewal and this weekend’s events remind us that sometimes we feel that we best represent ourselves. We support Von and his first amendment rights, we know Von and he’s a good person. He donated a police car to his hometown police dept. All that notwithstanding when we bring in celebrities to represent us we run the risk of being misrepresented. We, like millions of Americans are concerned and will respond consistently with our values as a proud American company founded by a war hero (Phil Long). While we can’t control the actions of others we can be responsible for how we support our nation and community. That is why, years ago, our principal owner, Jay Cimino, founded the Mount Carmel Veteran’s Service center, and is supported by all Phil Long Dealerships. We support this cause not just with our words, but financially as well, and it is serving hundreds of veterans in need right here in Colorado. This would be a great time for our community to show support for our military community by supporting this cause or others that continue to serve them after they serve us. https://veteranscenter.org/

On Friday and throughout the weekend, President Trump stated that players who disrespectfully kneel during the National Anthem should be fired. I agree with that sentiment wholeheartedly. They have a right to protest, but the owners have a right to fire them. Failing that, fans have a right to walk out of a game and not watch that team anymore. Trump tweeted, “If a players wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!” Most of America agrees with that regardless of what you hear on TV.

In response to the President saying that, 204 football players took a knee yesterday and many more locked arms in unity over it. Certain teams did not come out during the National Anthem. The Pittsburgh Steelers comes to mind… but they had one player who was an Army Ranger who came out for the National Anthem anyway. His name is Alejandro Villanueva and his jersey sales are skyrocketing, while American’s are burning everyone else’s. Last season, for his protests, Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall lost sponsorship deals. Marshall knelt again Sunday before the game. Marshall was later honored by Harvard for his stance on social injustice. Of course he was. Trust me, many other players will pay a high price for disrespecting the flag, America, the military, police and first responders. Americans are fed up with it.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017