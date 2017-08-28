Browns Staged Largest Anthem Protest Last Week – Now They ALL STAND For Flag Because One Man

While the protests of the national anthem in the NFL have not been as widespread as last season, they have nonetheless continued. The Cleveland Browns saw 12 players kneel during the anthem during their preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, but the very next week, something very different happened.

During this Sunday’s game, not a single player knelt during the national anthem. Every single one was on their feet, just five days after their previous protest. Instead, the players stood together and linked arms. What made the difference? Some say it is none other than Jim Brown himself.

Brown, the legendary runningback and NFL hall-of-famer, was asked about Colin Kaepernick and the national anthem protests he started. Brown said that he wouldn’t “desecrate my flag and my national anthem”. A prominent civil rights activist, Brown allegedly spoke to the team himself and laid down the law.

#Browns radio said Jim Brown spoke to the team and told them "do not disrespect your country, do not disrespect the flag''

— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 26, 2017

Brown explained his viewpoint in an interview with ESPN. “I want to be in his corner, and I do think, ‘God bless him,'” he said of Kaepernick. “I’m going to give you the real deal: I’m an American. I don’t desecrate my flag and my national anthem. I’m not gonna do anything against the flag and national anthem. I’m going to work within those situations. But this is my country, and I’ll work out the problems, but I’ll do it in an intelligent manner.”

He also pointed out that Kaepernick is sabotaging his own career. “Colin has to make up his mind whether he’s truly an activist or he’s a football player,” he continued. “Football is commercial. You have owners. You have fans. And you want to honor that if you’re making that kind of money.”

“You have to understand there’s intelligence that’s involved, OK? I can’t be two things at once that contradict each other. If I sign for money, then the people I sign with, they have rules and regulations.”

