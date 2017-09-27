Colin Kaepernick Gets Brutal News From NFL Executive

Last year, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to remain seated for the national anthem in protest of police brutality against black Americans. That quickly morphed into the kneeling protest that is still going on today. The bad news for Kaepernick is, he was out of a job — and it looks like that is not about to change.

Since losing his job with the 49ers, Kaepernick has not been picked up by another team, despite being a free agent. This isn’t altogether surprising — Kaepernick had a terrible season last year — and so it may be that owners just don’t want to take on a poor quarterback. But according to ESPN, it’s more than that.

ESPN did a survey assessing quarterbacks, placing them into different “tiers”. It was determined that Kaepernick would help at least six different NFL franchises. But those teams don’t want a quarterback that could help them improve for the season, because it would prevent them from picking up a franchise quarterback in the draft. But according to an NFL office executive, Kaepernick’s problem isn’t his playing ability.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“It is really not about his ability,” the executive, who remained anonymous, said. “It’s about the risk of what happens to the team concept when you sign a guy — a quarterback — who has put his personal agenda ahead of what we are all charged to do, which is put the team first. As a team builder, I cannot risk that happening again, especially for a borderline starter who needs the entire offense catered to his style.”

Kaepernick is not a star quarterback. He’s no Tom Brady, who is good enough that it likely wouldn’t matter what he said or did, both on and off the field. This isn’t the case for Kaepernick, who brings more drama to the game than he does talent. So why would it be worth it to hire him?

“Tom Brady or Philip Rivers would never consider making a stand on something like that, and it’s just because it’s not the place. I don’t disparage what he did. I understand and I’m all for people standing up for a cause, just not while they’re at work,” the executive continued.

A defense coordinator also chimed in about the problem with Kaepernick. “As far as his prospects as a backup, I don’t think he is being blackballed in terms of rich white owners saying, ‘We are not hiring this guy,’” he said. “I think coaches are like, ‘Look, if this kid is not starting for us, why are you bringing in distractions not for a starter? We have a pretty good sort of locker room and mesh here. What is the risk-reward?’ I don’t think anyone is to the point of making him the starter, and that is the bubble he is getting caught in.”

Would YOU hire Colin Kaepernick?