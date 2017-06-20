Colin Kaepernick Just Ensured He’ll Never Be Signed [VIDEO]

What a cop-hating, racist asshat. Colin Kaepernick just ensured he’s pretty much done in football… at least I fervently hope so. After Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted in the death of Philando Castile, Kaepernick came out and compared police officers to the fugitive slave patrols of the 19th century. And he added this gem: “A system that perpetually condones the killing of people, without consequence, doesn’t need to be revised, it needs to be dismantled!” That’s a call for revolution and violence. It’s un-American and Kaepernick is inciting the killing of officers and others here.

Kaepernick was already an untouchable over kneeling for the National Anthem in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. Now this. No team has signed him and I doubt they ever will now. Serves him right. Hope his hateful rhetoric was worth it. Kaepernick would not stand for the National Anthem because he was protesting what he claimed was police brutality against minorities. Something that rarely occurs, but it’s ginned up by black Marxists such as Black Lives Matter, the Nation of Islam and the New Black Panthers. They are radical extremists any way you slice it.

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick came under fire this weekend after he compared American police to the fugitive slave patrols of the 19th century. Kaepernick tweeted a picture juxtaposing a “fugitive slave patrol” badge, presumably worn by those who captured — and often killed — runaway slaves in the south, with a modern sheriff’s star inscribed with the words “police officer.” “You can’t ignore your history,” the picture reads, “always remember who they are.” Kaepernick added in his tweet: “A system that perpetually condones the killing of people, without consequence, doesn’t need to be revised, it needs to be dismantled!” Kaepernick posted the image Friday evening after a Minnesota police officer was acquitted in the July 2016 shooting of Philando Castile. Castile’s case was particularly controversial because his girlfriend was streaming to Facebook live after St. Anthony police office Jeronimo Yanez pulled his service pistol and fatally shot Castile seven times as her young daughter sat in the backseat of the car.

The backlash to Kaepernick’s tweet was instantaneous and many are saying his NFL career is over. Right there with ya. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has disputed the rumors that Kaepernick’s inability to get signed for a team is due to his politics and has attributed it instead to his less-than-stellar performance as a quarterback. I’d say it was both and Goodell is a lying jerk to begin with.

At least Kaepernick is being honest and showing who he really is. He’s despicable and he’s standing firm on his hatred of police officers. Hope he never has to rely on help from police officers after his shameful actions. I wouldn’t count on them being there for him, although they probably will be because they are heroes… something Kaepernick will never be.

A system that perpetually condones the killing of people, without consequence, doesn't need to be revised, it needs to be dismantled! pic.twitter.com/BVVPVZIQyD — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) June 16, 2017

THIS IS WHY YOU DONT HAVE A JOB! Good luck in the CFL — James Hilario (@Jameshilario7) June 16, 2017

