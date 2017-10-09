Cowboy’s Owner: ‘If We Are Disrespecting the Flag, Then We Won’t Play… Period’

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones has finally just had it with the kneeling and the protests during the National Anthem. In fact, he has now publicly stated that if his team can’t respect the American flag, then they won’t play… period. I’m good with that, but it would be a better move to just fire those that are causing the disrespect and upset. Don’t punish the whole team for the actions of a few. The question came from Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News concerning two players who raised their fists at the end of the National Anthem. Jones was not happy to say the least. He did not see them do it, but he heard about it.

Pro Football talk stated that Jones said, “If there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play. OK? Understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period. Period.” He went on, “We’re going to respect the flag, and I’m going to create the perception of it. And we have. I’m not aware and wouldn’t know what you’re talking about. I’m not aware of that. . . . We as a team are very much on the page together. We have made our expression that we’re together.” Evidently not.

The two Cowboys who did the Black Power salute were Damontre Moore and David Irving. They should be booted from the team. They knew that was against Jones’ wishes and they know how radical and disrespectful it is. They should be gone. The statement from Jones is the strongest to date on the subject, but it misses the forest for the trees. The NFL has a policy of respecting the National Anthem, but they don’t enforce it. But God help you if you want to pray, honor 9/11, fallen police officers or your dying mother. Then the NFL is all over that. Jones will stand alone if he follows through and nails these two players for this. Someone has got to start somewhere.

Jones was also asked about Vice President Mike Pence and his wife leaving the Colts game when the players there disrespected the National Anthem and the flag. He seemed to agree with it, “I’m saying our Vice President of the United States, if in his opinion there’s disrespect of the flag, then he should – he basically should — express himself however he wants to. He’s got rights, too, so however he wants to do it. He felt that not standing for the flag is disrespectful. I do, too. The league, in my mind, should absolutely take the rules we’ve got on the books and make sure that we do not give the perception that we’re disrespecting the flag.”

Players aren’t specifically prohibited from kneeling during the National Anthem in the NFL, but their policies should be amended to include that and raising fists, staying seated, or linking arms for that matter. “The NFL’s game operations manual says “all players must be on the sideline for the National Anthem.”” That particular rule also states, “Failure to be on the field by the start of the National Anthem may result in discipline, such as fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s) for violations of the above, including first offenses.”’

It’s time for Jones to step forward and call for a change in the NFL’s rules, regardless of what Commissioner Roger Goodell does or doesn’t want. Goodell is a big supporter of Black Lives Matter. I encourage Jones to make the move and stop this insanity while the NFL still exists. Pro football has sunk 31% in favorability and is now dead last in favored sports. Kneeling is killing the NFL and it should.