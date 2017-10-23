Cowboys Owner Sends Warning Out: NFL Is ‘Suffering Negative Effects’ of Anthem Protests

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke out last week as the National Football League’s seventh week wound down. The protests are still spreading and Jones says that the league is suffering “negative” consequences over the continuing protests. Yes, they are. I saw pictures today of the stands at a number of football games and many of the seats were shockingly empty. Their viewership and attendance is plummeting. So are their profits. The brand that made the NFL the most beloved pastime in America, is irreparably tarnished because of militant racists and those that coddle them.

“There is no question,” Jones told The Dallas Morning News yesterday. “There is no question the league is suffering negative effects from these protests.” This isn’t the first time Jones has spoken out on the National Anthem protests. He has made it crystal clear he does not approve of them and finds them disrespectful in the extreme. In September, Jones stated that he felt kneeling during the National Anthem wasn’t the right time to protest.

“I do not think the place to express yourself in society is as we recognize the American flag and all the people that have made this great country,” Jones said in an interview with the Fox Business Network. “That’s not the place to do anything other than honor the flag and everybody that’s given up a little for it,” he added. That’s exactly right and these spoiled radical millionaires know it.

This month, Jones had had enough of this crap. He came out and flatly stated that his team would stand for the anthem or they would not play. For his principled stance, he got a ration of you-know-what from the players union and several civil rights groups – all of them lean communist in their belief systems. They are as far left as it gets and take money from the likes of George Soros. The disgraceful NAACP accused Jones of attempting to violate his players’ rights.

Jerry Jones on if the NFL is being damaged by the national anthem protests: "There is no question. There is no question the league is suffering negative effects from these protests." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) October 23, 2017

Despite Jones’ promise of consequences, yesterday, Cowboys defensive end David Irving raised the militant black power fist during the anthem at Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers and defied Jones. So far, there have been no repercussions or actions by Jones. Four 49ers also took a knee, but you expect that from that leftist team. Not from the Cowboys. It should be noted that what Jones said was that if you took a knee, you would ride the bench.

Jones said he had no problem with what Irving did because it was after the anthem and he didn’t “disrespect the flag.” Jones said he hasn’t had direct communication with Irving about his decision to raise his fist after the anthem. He may not have a problem with it, but the fans certainly do. And those ‘negative effects’ will continue.