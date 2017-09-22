Dallas Cowboys Owner LEVELS National Anthem Protesters Kneeling On Field [VIDEO]

You’ve just gotta love Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He takes a very dim view of the cop-hating, anti-American National Anthem protests. And he doesn’t think much of Colin Kaepernick at all. He’s of a mind that the National Anthem is not the place for a protest. He’s all for free speech, but not during the National Anthem. It’s the wrong way to protest. “Well, I do not think the place to express yourself in society is as we recognize the American flag and all the people that have made this great country, the very opportunity for us to be there in front of the nation,” Jones said. Exactly right. “So, that’s not the place to do anything other than honor the flag and everybody that’s given up a little for it,” he added.

This whole protesting against our soldiers, cops and first responders isn’t working out very well for Kaepernick. And those that follow him will find that out the hard way too. NFL legend Jim Brown also slammed Kaepernick for his disrespect for the National Anthem and for insulting the American flag. Kaepernick was booed and shunned and now he’s no longer in football. Couldn’t happen to a bigger asshat, if you ask me.

During a radio appearance Tuesday morning, the Cowboys owner and general manager was asked for his thoughts on the increasing number of protests by NFL players before preseason games this year. That’s when he stated his firm conviction on the matter. It makes me love the guy even more. The Cowboys have not had a player protest the National Anthem. And under Jerry Jones, they never will. Last week, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett also commented on anthem protests, stating, “There’s no question in my mind. The National Anthem is sacred. The flag is sacred. And our team has demonstrated that.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

This wasn’t the first time that Jones made his feelings heard on the subject either. He brought the topic up last September, saying: “We strongly, strongly support the flag. In every way, we support — it’s almost ridiculous to be saying it — the people that for generations and generations have given it all up so we can get out here and show off in front of millions of people on television. We respect that so much. That’s the real business. The forum of the NFL and the forum on television is a very significant thing. I’m for it being used in every way we can to support the great, great contributors in our society and that’s people that have supported America, the flag, and there’s no reason not to go all out right there. For anybody to use parts of that visibility to do otherwise is really disappointing.”

"I do not think the place to express yourself in society is as we recognize the American flag." – Jerry Jones on National Anthem protests pic.twitter.com/DE77jTG3HZ — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 20, 2017

Now, that’s a leader and a patriot. Other owners and coaches could learn a great deal from Jones and Garrett. The Cowboys have taken in unpopular players before. But Colin Kaepernick will not be one of them. His politics are too disrespectful, hateful and toxic for the Cowboys. For that matter, I don’t think anyone else will touch him either. Sucks to be him. You get what you deserve.