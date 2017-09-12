ESPN’s Jemele Hill Calls Trump a White Supremacist

ESPN is the very definition of idiocy in action. They have dug a hole for themselves over political correctness and racism and they just keep on digging. The latest comes from ESPN’s Jemele Hill. Monday night, she tweeted this gem: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.” At a normal job, that would get her fired. At ESPN, it will probably get her promoted. She co-hosts the 6 pm SportsCenter broadcast. Good thing I don’t watch it.

There is zero, nada evidence of President Trump being a racist white supremacist. It’s a talking point the left has thrown out there forever with no evidence to back it up. In fact, just the opposite is true. It’s obvious that Trump IS NOT a racist. He seems to love and hate everyone equally. As an outsider of the Trump camp, it looks to me as if the President judges people by how they treat him, what they can get done and their attitude… not their skin color. But leave it to an ESPN troll to try and score cheap points by calling the President names.

If Mike Ditka, Curt Schilling, Craig James, or any other conservative who has worked for ESPN in recent years, had said something like that about Barack Obama, they would have been fired instantly. This is the outfit that got rid of a guy for saying ‘chink in the armor’ and who switched out broadcasters on a game because his last name was ‘Lee’ (hint: he’s Asian). Hill is an Obama lover… she has a pic of herself with them on her Twitter page. Biased much? How about keeping your politics out of sports. We are sick to death of it.

Hill’s tweet was crass and appalling. If she had any evidence to back up the slur, that would be one thing. But she doesn’t have any at all. That’s totally irresponsible and frankly, lawsuit-worthy. Trump is not connected in any way to the KKK, neo-Nazis or white supremacists. Wonder if Hill is connected to Black Lives Matter, Antifa or communists? Wanna bet?

I guess we’ll just see how ESPN handles this, but I’m not holding my breath over it. This is a test for them, but I’m pretty sure they’ll fail it. They lost their journalistic ethics and credibility long ago. Hill also referred to the police once as ‘slave patrols’. Nice. She’s a racist and a cop-hater. I think it is long past time to dump ESPN if you still watch them. Most people don’t anymore and this is why.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017