Famed Sportscaster Vin Scully: ‘I Will Never Watch Another NFL Game’ Due to Anthem Protests

After spending decades with the Dodgers, Vincent “Vin” Scully is now retired but still has a few very well-timed thoughts to share about the state of professional sports. On Saturday, presenting at an event called An Evening with Vin Scully held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, audience members were given the chance to ask questions. One person wanted to know his opinion on the protests.

Scully responded by saying that he would “never watch another NFL game again.” He said that his only personal thought was that he is “so disappointed,” saying:

“I used to love, during the fall and winter, to watch the NFL on Sunday. And it’s not that I’m some great patriot. I was in the Navy for a year. Didn’t go anywhere. Didn’t do anything. But I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war. So the only thing I can do in my little way is not to preach. I will never watch another NFL game.”

One of the comments on the video below brings up an interesting point: “Wait until next week, and the Veteran’s Day boycott. The NFL ratings will be in the cellar.” There has been a widely-circulated petition on social media encouraging people to turn off their sets and miss the Sunday and Monday games the weekend before holiday.

Last year, we report that Vin Scully, then 88, decided to launch into an attack on socialism when player Hernan Perez, born in Venezuela, stepped up to the plate. Recently, things have been so bad in socialist Venezuela that people are stealing zoo animals in order to eat and the minimum wage is being raised every few weeks in response to the ongoing inflation. This is what he said while waiting for the pitch:

“Socialism failing to work as it always does, this time in Venezuela. You talk about giving everybody something free and all of a sudden there’s no food to eat. And who do you think is the richest person in Venezuela? The daughter of Hugo Chavez. “

Sounds a lot like the Canadian hockey announcer, Don Cherry, who this weekend during a game complained that the people who are moving to Canada are not accepting the Commonwealth tradition of wearing a symbolic poppy before November 11th. Scully, like Cherry, just had too much popularity to be fire.

Here’s the short video taken on a cell phone camera from the event of Scully answering the question: