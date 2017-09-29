Female Lingerie League Steps Up After Male NFL Players FAILED To Stand For Anthem [VIDEO]

Americans are furious with the NFL. They watched as hundreds of players took a knee during the National Anthem in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and Black Lives matter. They were unified in protesting police and President Trump’s adamant stand against disrespecting the flag and the anthem. From there, the national debate exploded on the subject and whether players should be required to stand. Enter the women of the Lingerie Football League, which was recently renamed the Legends Football League. They made a video making a point that they stand in salute of the American flag. Yeah, it’s a bit suggestive, but you get the point.

The women of the Legends Football League have proclaimed that the American flag and the National Anthem are “far too sacred” to be protested. They also made the point that despite what the men of the NFL do, allowing their players to kneel, no players in the women’s league will be protesting the National Anthem. “The LFL recognizes everyone’s First Amendment right to protest, but our nation’s flag and anthem are far too sacred,” the league said. “Too many fellow Americans have made the ultimate sacrifice, so that our flag and anthem continue in all its majesty.”

In the Legends Football League’s video, they also state, “It symbolizes all the blood, sweat, and tears that have been shed so that we as Americans can raise our flag across our nation. The LFL salutes all those who make this the greatest country in the world. We stand in salute of our flag.” It’s a short, great video. Perhaps the NFL should get a hint here.

It says a lot when a female football league that is scantily clad and who competes on the gridiron in front of fans and cameras, feels the need to make the point you should stand for the National Anthem and yet the big boys of the NFL just don’t get it. I guess if the guys want to create a stir, the women in tiny uniforms can stir it up as well. The organization took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain that it was in response to reactions from fans urging the LFL to comment on the NFL backlash. “Due to many fans wanting the LFL to make a formal statement as to the controversy sweeping our nation. #Country #Flag #OneNation #Unite”

I applaud these women for doing the right thing here. They are also shaming the guys over it, which I’m totally for at this point. This should be about America and football, not protests, radicalism and racism.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Due to many fans wanting the LFL to make a formal statement as to the controversy sweeping our nation. #Country #Flag #OneNation #Unite pic.twitter.com/GIvsPxsi5y — LEGENDS FOOTBALL (@MyLFL) September 27, 2017