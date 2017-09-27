HUGE! Peyton Manning Possible Replacement For Senator Bob Corker

With Tennessee Republican Bob Corker stepping out of the picture, things might be getting very interested with the possibility of Republican-supporting Peyton Manning who has been involved in politics for years as a donor. And now that he’s retired from his football career, Peyton is reportedly “being talked about as a possible Republican contender.”

Bob Corker announced that after two terms he would not defend his seat again in the 2018 election. So far, Peyton’s name is one of three that have come up, as well as Rep. Marsha Blackburn and Gov. Bill Haslam.

Last January, right after Inauguration, we reported that Peyton Manning would be appearing at a retreat for Republican members of Congress in Philadelphia. It was around that time that we said Peyton had donated money to Jeb! Bush, George W. Bush and Mitt Romney for their various Presidential runs. As well, we noted that his brother Eli had made contributions to Jeb!, who may still believe that he is still on the path to victory for the 2016 election.

Back then, a local Republican political analyst said that Manning had a “great personality” and was very well-liked with lots of integrity, saying “He would be a formidable candidate if he was interested in running for office.” Well, Jennifer Hallowell, you might be able to use those words again now. Another analyst, Allison Barber, said that Manning “exemplifies characteristics we want in politicians.” That means hard work and dedication with a loyalty to everyone around him, saying that they’d be thrilled if he ran for office.

Senator Bob Corker is the Senate Foreign Relations Chairman and his announcement that he would not seek re-election was a surprised to his fellow Senators, but Corker seems to feel that two terms is enough. If only more politicians felt that way!

He said in a phone interview:

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now “I just haven’t been able to bring myself to cross the line and say I was going to run. When I ran back in 2006 I told people i just couldn’t imagine serving more than two terms.”

As well, Corker said that Trump had encouraged him against leaving his position, but at least we already know that Trump has a high opinion of Peyton Manning.

Peyton’s already used to be attacked in the press, most recently over whether he was dedicated to his Christianity. He wrote along with his father in the book Manning that his four priorities are faith, family, friends and football, with faith in the solid number one position.

JUST IN: Sen. Bob Corker announces he will not seek re-election in 2018 pic.twitter.com/DKI3aWlJYf — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 26, 2017

Senator Bob Corker saw the writing on the wall: We aren't just voting out democrats; we're after the establishment, too.#BobCorker #TNsen — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 26, 2017