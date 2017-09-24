Jags and Ravens Players Take Knee During National Anthem in London [VIDEO]

This is REALLY ticking me off. President Trump came out yesterday and nailed these athlete idiots who insist on kneeling during the National Anthem and basically called them scum bags… which they are. They claim to be protesting police brutality, but that has nothing to do with the National Anthem. By disrespecting the anthem, they show their contempt for America, for the military, for police officers and first responders. It’s despicable behavior and I’ve had more than my fill of it. It would seem most of America has too as attendance is plummeting both in stadiums and through viewership. The NFL is losing money faster than you can say ‘racism’.

So, what do these geniuses do? They double down. The head of the NFL comes out and attacks President Trump. And now, the Ravens and Jaguars are all kneeling and linking arms (more than a dozen of them knelt), including the coaches and owners. Given, I don’t think the President should have stepped into this particular pile of doo doo, but he’s right on it. The players may be protesting Trump, but they are also dissing everything great about this country and Americans hate that. They hate politics in football or any other sport period. So, they can expect even worse attendance and bankruptcy in their future over this insanity.

Dozens of NFL players for the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars showed a unified front on Sunday and knelt as the National Anthem played during the start of their game in London, defying President Trump’s attacks on the league’s athletes. The players then stood up for “God Save the Queen,” the British anthem. Yeah. Asshats. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also announced on “NFL on CBS” his team will not participate in the National Anthem before its game Sunday against the Chicago Bears. I would encourage everyone to boycott them… enough of this unpatriotic, militant, racist bull crap. I’ve had it with these jerks.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now,'” Trump said at a rally in Alabama on Friday. “‘He is fired.'” You know what? Trump has freedom of speech too. Not only is he right, but he has a right just like anyone else to state his opinion. Here’s a thought… screw all of them. The only ones worth the powder to blow to hell in all this have been the Cowboys. I’m done with football. Let them play for each other. “If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “Fire or suspend!” He followed it up shortly after, tweeting: “…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.”

Tell you what… you can say you came to play the game all you want and talk about team, leadership, unity and brotherhood… but when you decide that you won’t stoop to reciting the National Anthem and showing respect for your own damned country, you can just go pound sand. #BoycottTheNFL

Just now…there were players on both the Ravens & Jaguars kneeling for American national anthem played before game in London pic.twitter.com/xciXjDydz1 — Chris Donovan (@chrisdonovan) September 24, 2017

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

A multitude of #Ravens and #Jaguars players kneeling during the National Anthem this morning, the rest of the team locking arms in unison pic.twitter.com/c97tPS9PxC — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) September 24, 2017

Ravens and Jaguars players kneeling during National Anthem in England pic.twitter.com/GhthyfIEe3 — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) September 24, 2017