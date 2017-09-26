Just One Day After Saints Sit For Anthem – Bill Is Introduced To Cut Taxpayer Funding For Team

Louisiana Republican state Representative Kenny Havard put forth yesterday a proposal to cut all taxpayer funding from the New Orleans Saints after ten players did not stand during the National Anthem Sunday. “This is a state-funded sporting event–or subsidized sporting event, not fully by the state, but it is, so we have all the right to defund that,” Havard stated. “I totally agree with their right to protest and I think it just needs to be done somewhere else. They can do it in the streets, they can do it on Sunday mornings… They can do it wherever they want, but not during our National Anthem. I think it’s disgraceful.” Good for him.

According to a Forbes article from 2015, incredibly, Saints owner Tom Benson could potentially make around $400 million via state taxpayer dollars through 2025. Frankly, they should not be getting that money from the state or from the federal government. They are a privately held team and should make or break it on ticket sales and merchandise. Why should Louisiana subsidize the Saints with taxpayer funds when they are this disrespectful of the flag, our country, military, police officers and first responders? Rep. Valarie Hodges, who is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, also asked for a review of the Saints’ state benefits. There are consequences for your actions… for the Saints, this is a big one.

Forbes reported, “The state will pay Benson at least $198 million in increased revenue from the Superdome, $142 million in rental payments on property Benson owns, $10 million in bonuses for bringing the Super Bowl to New Orleans and $2.6 million in tax breaks. Benson will get another $40 million from private rent payments to a tower he bought as part of the deal.”

At the federal level, lawmakers want to ban federal funding of taxpayer dollars that go towards professional sports stadiums. I’m good with that. A bipartisan Senate bill sponsored by Oklahoma Sen. Jim Lankford and New Jersey Democratic Sen. Corey Booker aims to accomplish that. A similar companion measure in the House was put forth last March. Booker wanted to make it clear how he felt on the subject: “It should not be put in the context of any kind of bill of punishment. It’s a bill of public policy. We should not be funding arenas on a federal level. There’s better investment of tax dollars for leverage economic growth,” Booker said.

Havard’s bill hits these guys where it hurts the most… in the wallet. I hope this goes through and starts a trend. Maybe it will wake the NFL up when it comes to disrespecting the flag and America.