JUST IN: Whiner Colin Kaepernick Files Grievance Against NFL – Publicly Blames Trump

I guess throwing temper tantrums and cuddling with radicals and commies wasn’t enough for Colin Kaepernick. He’s now filing an official grievance against the owners of the NFL. He’s accusing them of collusion… why? Because no one is stupid enough to sign the asshat. Aside from the fact that he sucks as a player, the guy has major baggage. And he’s started a protest that is threatening to bring down the entire league. I can’t imagine why anyone wouldn’t want this unkempt jerk. For the first six weeks of the 2017 NFL season, he has gone unsigned. He came close once when the Ravens were looking him over. Unfortunately for Kaepernick, his Black Lives Matter squeeze just couldn’t shut it. She tweeted an extremely racist tweet comparing the owner of the team to a slave owner in Django Unchained. That tanked the deal. Imagine that.

And taking a line from Hillary Clinton, a fellow communist, Kaepernick is not taking any responsibility for all of this. He’s mostly blaming President Trump. His lawyer made that clear in a statement he released over the weekend. This bottom feeder is named Mark Geragos and he confirmed in a statement Sunday that they had filed a grievance over his social justice activism. Here comes the screeches of First Amendment violations… that Kaepernick’s free speech is being impinged. No, it’s not. The teams and the NFL do not have to let him do this crap. He has a right to kneel during the National Anthem, but they also have the right to not sign him.

“We can confirm that this morning we filed a grievance under the CBA on behalf of Colin Kaepernick,” the statement read. “This was done only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives. If the NFL (as well as all professional sports leagues) is to remain a meritocracy,” the statement continued, “then principled and peaceful political protest — which the owners themselves made great theater imitating weeks ago — should not be punished and athletes should not be denied employment based on partisan political provocation by the Executive Branch of our goverment [sic].” The statement appears to be referring to the comments made by President Trump decrying Kaepernick as a “son of a b**ch” at a rally in September. The answer is very simple, play football, not politics. It would also help to have actual talent, which Kaepernick lacks.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has a theory on what Kaepernick is looking to accomplish here. “Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Kaepernick wants to trigger termination of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. Article 69, Section 2 of the CBA allows for the agreement to be terminated prematurely in the event of proof of collusion. Under Article 17, Section 16(c) of the CBA, termination can arise from only one incident of collusion involving only one player if there is clear and convincing evidence of a violation.” That would be fine and dandy, except there is no collusion here.

Here is a statement from lawyer Mark Garagos, who represents FA QB Colin Kaepernick, on his filing of grievance: pic.twitter.com/WVtI0WuNvZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell steadfastly claims that there has been no black-balling of Kaepernick. As big a liberal as Goodell is, I believe him. If there were real collusion here, everyone who is kneeling would be looking for other work. But logic is lost on Kaepernick’s lawyer. Geragos went on: “Such a precedent threatens all patriotic Americans and harkens back to our darkest dyas [sic] as a nation,” the statement continued. “Protecting all athletes from such collusive conduct is what compelled Mr. Kaepernick to file his grievance.” The commie NFL players’ union is fully supporting Kaepernick on this. Why am I not surprised.

In the end it comes down to the brutal truth. Kaepernick is a mediocre player at best and that’s stretching it. He started a militant, racist, cop-hating protest trend in the NFL that has tanked their fan base and their profits. Who the hell would hire someone like that? He cares far more about race than his team. And that’s followed by cop hatred, communism, hatred of America, her military and her first responders. The guy is a stone cold liability… he’s certainly not worth the collateral damage here.