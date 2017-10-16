Kaepernick Syndrome Spreads to Germany

Kaepernick Syndrome Spreads to Germany
Dave Blount
16 Oct, 2017 by
In honor of moonbattery, the German soccer team Hertha Berlin indulged in some politics prior to a home game:

Hertha’s starting lineup linked arms and took a knee on the pitch, while coaching staff, officials and substitutes took a knee off it.

On Twitter, the Bundesliga club says, “Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore!”

Actually, Hertha BSC stands for Hertha, Berliner Sport-Club. Bundesliga is a professional soccer league.

The purpose was to display solidarity with NFL players who make a pageant of their contempt for America by refusing to stand when the national anthem is played.

Theatrically siding with radical left Black Lives Matter politics, which German soccer players are unlikely to know much about, supposedly displays the virtue most treasured in a society dominated by moonbats: tolerance. “Tolerance” might be defined as a reflexive embrace of anything that smells like cultural Marxism.

On a tip from Bodhisattva. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

