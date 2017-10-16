Kaepernick Syndrome Spreads to Germany

In honor of moonbattery, the German soccer team Hertha Berlin indulged in some politics prior to a home game:

Hertha’s starting lineup linked arms and took a knee on the pitch, while coaching staff, officials and substitutes took a knee off it. On Twitter, the Bundesliga club says, “Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore!”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Actually, Hertha BSC stands for Hertha, Berliner Sport-Club. Bundesliga is a professional soccer league.

The purpose was to display solidarity with NFL players who make a pageant of their contempt for America by refusing to stand when the national anthem is played.

Theatrically siding with radical left Black Lives Matter politics, which German soccer players are unlikely to know much about, supposedly displays the virtue most treasured in a society dominated by moonbats: tolerance. “Tolerance” might be defined as a reflexive embrace of anything that smells like cultural Marxism.

On a tip from Bodhisattva. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.