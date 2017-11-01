KAEPERNICK: ‘Within the Next 10 Days, Somebody Will Sign Him’

Last year, Colin Kaepernick was playing for the San Francisco 49ers. It was also the season that he decided to begin protesting police brutality against black men by remaining seated for the national anthem. He then transitioned to kneeling for the anthem instead, and players across the league followed suit. But by the end of the season, Kaepernick’s protest — coupled with an abysmal performance — had him out of a job. According to his attorney, though, he will be suiting up again very soon.

For the past year, debate has raged on the subject of Kaepernick’s career. Some argued that his poor playing kept him from being signed by another team after the 49ers cut him loose, but most people agreed that it was his protest that made him a league pariah. He did not play well last season, but he was hardly the worst quarterback in the league, and there were plenty of teams in need of a solid quarterback.

But the reality is that it wasn’t just his protest that was the issue; if Kaepernick was a star player, as opposed to a quarterback whose playing had been declining for the past several years, he likely would have been untouchable. It was his poor performance that ultimately did him in. Yet Mark Geragos, who is representing Kaepernick, insists that he will be signed within days.

Geragos appeared on “The Adam Corolla Show”, where he argued that the NFL will come around and sign him. “I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him,” he said. “I think somebody’s gonna sign him. I think the NFL has to come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.”

Earlier this month, Kaepernick signed a collusion lawsuit against NFL owners. In September, he said that he was “ready right now” to play, and that he “never stopped” wanting to. According to Ray Lewis, the Baltimore Ravens had been prepared to sign him, until Kaepernick’s girlfriend sent out a “racist” tweet about him. The tweet compared Lewis and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti to Samuel L. Jackson and Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “Django Unchained”.

“We were going to close the deal to sign him,” Lewis said. “Steve Bisciotti said, ‘I want to hear Colin Kaepernick speak to let me know that he wants to play football.’ And it never happens because that picture comes up the next day.”

Do you think a team is prepared to sign Kaepernick?