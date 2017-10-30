Knee-Taking Hate Hoaxer Bruce Maxwell Arrested for Behaving Like Sociopathic Thug

The sort of athletes who refuse to refrain from disrespectful antics during the national anthem are not cut from the finest cloth. Neither are inductees on the Hate Hoax List. So the latest news on hate-hoaxing knee-taker Bruce Maxwell should come as no surprise:

Maxwell allegedly aimed a gun at a female delivery driver Saturday evening and was arrested for aggravated assault. Maxwell was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. local time at his house in Scottsdale, Ariz., for the incident, according to TMZ.

Scottsdale? Maxwell fittingly plays for Oakland, the slum city that spawned the Black Panthers. Why doesn’t he reside there with his homies? Why does he want to live in a wealthy suburb full of the racist whites who inflict oppression upon him?

Maxwell is the first and so far as I know only Major Leaguer to refuse to stand for the anthem.

Sometimes a player takes one for the team; other times, it is up to the team to take one for the sport. The A’s need to cut this lowlife before he spreads the infection that has already destroyed football. Baseball has higher standards and needs to maintain them.

On tips from Jodie, Varla, and Steve A. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.