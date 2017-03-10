Leftist Sports Channel ESPN Is Tanking

The problem with shouting leftist lunacy on MSNBC is that the only people listening already agree with it. Far better to grind up the bitter pill of moonbattery and surreptitiously sprinkle in on people’s pizza. That way they will consume it unknowingly, allowing this corrosive ideology to insidiously take root.

That appears to be the strategy behind Disney’s left-wing sports channel ESPN. But they overdid it, which is one reason people aren’t watching anymore:

ESPN will have significant cost-cutting over the next four months on its talent side (people in front of the camera or audio/digital screen). Multiple sources said ESPN has been tasked with paring tens of millions of staff salary from its payroll, including staffers many viewers and readers will recognize. … Last month Reuters reported Disney had a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by the drop in advertising revenue at ESPN. In addition, ESPN continues to shed subscribers at an enhanced rate, down to 88.4 million households in Dec. 2016. That number was 100.002 million in Feb. 2011. … ESPN has experienced significant layoffs over the last two years. In Oct. 2015 the company laid off roughly 300 employees, many who had spent their entire professional careers at ESPN.

According to Outkick the Coverage:

ESPN's collapse is the biggest story in sports yet most still haven't realized it.

Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of moonbats. For reasons to be delighted about ESPN’s demise, see here, here, here, here, and here.

Why ESPN’s business model isn’t working.

