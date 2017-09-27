Majority Of Adults (almost half of whom don’t watch football) Disagree On Firing Kneeling NFL Players

This is supposed to be a Big Thing from Reuters

A majority of adults disagree with Trump on firing athletes who kneel during anthem: Reuters/Ipsos poll A majority of Americans disagree with President Donald Trump’s assertion that football players should be fired for kneeling during the national anthem, even though most say they would personally stand during the song, according to an exclusive Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Tuesday. The Sept. 25-26 poll found that 57 percent of adults do not think the National Football League should fire players who kneel. This included 61 percent of NFL fans who watch at least a few games per season. The results were split along party lines, however, as 82 percent of Democrats and 29 percent of Republicans disagreed with the president’s comments about firing football players. (full poll results here)

The actual breakdown of respondents is “1,622 people, including 628 Democrats, 583 Republicans and 919 people who watched a football game at least a few times during the season.” 222 respondents were independents Other polls show that the majority who watch football are Republicans with high voting tendencies. Yet, more Democrats in the poll? They want to kill the NFL to start with.

We also learn

In addition, 53 percent of Americans do not think it is appropriate for the president to comment on “how the NFL and its players conduct themselves during the national anthem.”

35% approve. I’m in the “dude, stop, and you shouldn’t have even started camp.” Over course, the breakdown of D/R/I is 76%/26%/59%.

43% strongly/somewhat dissaprove of the way the NFL is handling this, with 36% somewhat strongly approving. 20% do not know. 71% of Republicans, the primary viewers of the NFL, disapprove.

16% say their view is more favorable of NFL, 47% say view hasn’t changed, while 37% say more negative. 67% of Republicans say more negative. I wonder how much money that equates to in lost revenue?

Here’s where it gets really fun

That’s right, 27% never watched football at all last year. 44% of the respondents haven’t watched this year. Without think about potential implications, let’s just note that a large number of included respondents don’t even watch the NFL! What’s the point of including them in a discussion of the NFL? It’s like asking me to comment on bull riding or the NBA: I don’t watch either.

Anyhow, combine this with the reality that DirectTV is allowing customers to receive refunds for their Sunday NFL Ticket football package. They’re getting a lot of calls to cancel.

The Daily Caller highlights another poll

A survey by Remington Research Group found that 64 percent of voters agreewith President Trump and want players to stand for the anthem. The survey also found that 80 percent of voters want less politics in sports, while 51 percent say they are watching less football than in previous years. Among those watching less football, 69 percent pointed to “Players using the NFL as a stage for their political views” as the primary reason why.

Look, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: it’s not the protest itself, it’s the timing of the protest, and who they’re protesting. What they’ve actually managed to do (besides driving fans from the NFL) is to divide people, instead of bringing people over to their side. Remember the old saying about catching more flies with honey than vinegar? These pampered elitist players and coaches are using vinegar. Especially when they’re following a guy who wore socks depicting cops as pigs. And is a big fan of Malcolm X and Fidel Castro. That doesn’t win people over.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.