Man Puts Out Invitation For A Patriots Jersey Burn Party – Then People Start Showing Up! [VIDEO]

Mark Shane is a die-hard New England Patriots fan… at least he was until they started kneeling during the National Anthem. He was outraged when he saw their disgraceful and disrespectful behavior. So, Mark organized a jersey-burning party as his own form of protest. A hundred people showed up at Mark Shane’s home in Swansea, Massachusetts, for the event on Thursday night. Mark couldn’t believe it. I’m actually surprised a lot more didn’t show up. They had a grand ole’ time chucking Patriots jerseys and t-shirts into a contained, small fire pit. They sang America The Beautiful and recited the Pledge of Allegiance as the merchandise burned. Brings a tear to your eye and it’s not the smoke.

Mark’s street was blocked off and there was a police presence for the party. Shane is 61 and he’s just one of thousands of fans who watched in disbelief as their beloved Patriots took a knee during the National Anthem before their game against the Houston Texans on September 24th. That tore it for Mark, he’s as fed up with it as President Trump and most Americans are. On Monday, he made an announcement on Facebook that he would be holding a jersey-burning party and all were welcome. “If you have a Patriots jersey please bring it so we can burn it. This is our right to protest what they did.”

The next day, Mark posted a sign in his front yard announcing the event and he could not believe the turnout on Thursday. “I think it was a great success. I think people were united, I think people love our country and I think it sends a great message to the NFL and any divisive type actions will not be tolerated during sports,” he told local CBS affiliate WBZ. A whole bunch of veterans attended that party. They bluntly stated that the NFL protests disrespect the sacrifices they made for the country during their service. “Some of those young kids they don’t know what us old guys went through,” one said. Another said, “It upsets me that they, I understand we do have issues with this county that need to be resolved and I think that’s not the platform to be doing it.” They didn’t get all the jerseys burned. The ones left over will be sent to those that were victims of the hurricanes in need of clothes.

Shane is far from the first fan to burn his NFL gear since this all started. Last Sunday, 204 players knelt at various games, ticking off the entire nation. One man burned more than $1,000 worth of memorabilia. “We stand for this country. We have morals in this country. My great uncles bones are lying in the bottom of Pearl Harbour for this country, for the flag, for your freedom to play in the NFL and to say whatever you want to say,” he said.

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers gave their own demonstration by linking arms during the anthem. They are now asking their fans to do the same and the response was practically zero. Americans aren’t buying it. Their opponents the Chicago Bears mimicked them, locking arms on the opposite side of the field. They insisted it was not a protest but a ‘moment of unification’. Uh no… only for those following Black Lives Matter. In that case it was a moment of solidarity with militant, violent cop-hating racists. Americans coming together to stand against these idiots and BLM, now that’s unity.