Minnesota Airport Takes Stand Against Anthem Protests – Does Not Want To Accept ‘Super Bowl’ Flights

More fallout from the whole ‘kneel gate’ situation in the NFL. A regional airport commission in Minnesota is looking to pass a resolution to bar flights into the area for Super Bowl LII. All because the NFL is allowing their players to kneel during the National Anthem. Last week, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission spoke out against the NFL’s National Anthem protests. They loudly hinted that they just might turn away overflow air traffic for the Super Bowl which is scheduled to be held in Minneapolis in February. Good for them. Country over sports wins every time in my book.

The small airport is in Crow Wing County. They could definitely see overflow traffic or diverted traffic because of everyone flying in to see the game. Especially, weather-related delays. Commission member Jeff Czeczok was the one who introduced the resolution condemning the NFL for its protests and resolved that the Brainerd Lakes Airport would not accept the Super Bowl flights unless the NFL were to stop the protests. He also reminded the board of Brainerd’s history with the notorious Bataan Death March of World War II and those American soldiers who passed away while serving their country.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“I just would like to remind the people sitting at this table that, you know, we have a national organization that has team members kneeling down during our National Anthem,” commissioner Czeczok stated. Marty Johnson, another commissioner, was very critical of the media for supporting the protests and for giving their un-American festivities airtime. “As long as the film crews and the media keep spotlighting the fact that this guy didn’t stand and this guy didn’t stand, they’re going to keep doing it,” Johnson said. “The media is the problem.” Don Jacobsen, yet another commissioner, agreed with Czeczok’s sentiment. But he indicated they were going about this the wrong way.

The majority of the commissioners all voiced their support for the condemnation, but the resolution did not pass because there was never a second. All but one of the board members commented positively on the issue. So, I don’t get why there was no second. I think it would be a great thing to do and it would be highly appropriate. Perhaps this will give others ideas on how they can express their distaste over the disrespect being shown our country, the National Anthem, our flag, our military, our police and our first responders. It’s time to take a stand against this crap. Way past time actually.