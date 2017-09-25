NASCAR Owners: We’ll Fire Drivers Who Protest National Anthem

If there’s one professional sports league that won’t put up with left wing nonsense, it’s NASCAR.

The last few days have been logged with arguments over whether NFL players should be encouraged to take a knee during the national anthem, and in the last few days Trump has managed to influence the debate so that it’s hippie communist entitled NFL players on one side, and a flag-bearing, veteran-loving, sports-watching Trump on the other side.

Not only has Trump set himself up to win by baiting NFL players to keep taking a knee during the anthem and broadcasting their disrespect to their fans, he’s also on the side of long retired football greats like Jim Brown. Brown was involved in the civil rights era, but now says that players like Kaepernick need to decide whether they’re an activist or an athlete.

So while the NFL issue has been boiling over for days, or even weeks and months now, we can contrast it with NASCAR. Nobody who’s watched a preshow before a Sunday race would ever believe that stock car fans or sponsors would ever put up with that kind of anti-flag, anti-American childishness.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. weighed in with a JFK quote, supporting peaceful protest. He’s due to retire at the end of this season.

All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests

All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests

Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable-JFK

— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 25, 2017

But, like Jim Brown said earlier — you have to decide if you’re going to be a good sport, or if you’re going to be an activist. Pick one. You have employers looking for you to perform your job, and you’re being very well compensated for your skills. If you want to grandstand, then do it on your own time or quit entirely.

Richard Childress, the one-time, long-time team over for Dale Earnhardt Sr had his own opinion on protesting: “It’ll get you a ride on a Greyhound bus.” Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Richard Petty said that he’d fire a protester if one popped up at Richard Petty Motorsports, saying: “Anybody that don’t stand up for the anthem oughta be out of the country. Period. What got ’em where they’re at? The United States.”

I don’t see the logic in encouraging anti-American behavior at football games. If you’re a longtime Rush Limbaugh listener, you know he’ll sometimes dedicate an entire hour just to talk football. His audience are the NFL’s audience. And if a guy like Rush would never put up with this nonsense then you know tens of millions of American viewers won’t put up with it either.

I like Trump's attack on unpatriotic NFL players & they should be fired. Good for him for being on the right side of the culture war. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 24, 2017

Sure, football makes money by broadcasting games, but without full stadiums at every game they’ll never survive. There are only 31 full-time NFL stadiums, and most of them hold between 60,000 and 70,000 fans, with the average cost of tickets being hundreds of dollars. The Steelers, who made news this weekend when the only player on their team who stood for the anthem was the three tour Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva, have an average ticket price of over $350.

So far, over 200 NFL players have decided to take a knee. Nice to know that so many NASCAR team owners and executives are more than happy to fire protesters on the spot.