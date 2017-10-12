National Felons League

USA Today keeps a record of NFL player arrests. One glance makes clear why so many players take a knee in solidarity with criminals of color against law enforcement and American civilization in general:

It goes on for miles, showing 870 records.

According to Crimewire, there have been 31 arrests so far in 2017. An NFL player is arrested once every 7 days. The record for getting arrested the most times is 10, held by Adam Pacman Jones of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NBA, also partial to Black Lives Matter politics, is no better. The NBA Crime Library has been keeping score. There is good reason the Portland Trail Blazers are known as the Jail Blazers.

Presumably all of these people are millionaires. It is not oppression that compels them to break the law.

