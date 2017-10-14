NFL FLAKES! Makes New Ruling On National Anthem Protests – Talking ‘Alternative’ Solutions

The NFL has removed all doubt… they have no patriotism and no discernible spine. Even though stadiums are practically empty at certain games and the NFL’s ratings have crashed, they still can’t muster enough American fortitude to force their crybaby players to stand for the Nation Anthem. Americans are burning their memorabilia all over the country and they still just don’t get it. Exhibit One… Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, issued a statement that was not optimal, to say the least:

Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem. It is an important moment in our game. We want to honor our flag and our country, and our fans expect that of us. We also care deeply about our players and respect their opinions and concerns about critical social issues. The controversy over the Anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues. We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players.

Hear that America? The NFL cares more about their players than they do their PAYING fans. You morons. That was not a statement saying the players would stand. I give you Exhibit B… Reuters is now reporting that the NFL does not plan on forcing players to stand for the National Anthem. Instead, they will focus on an alternate solution during meetings with team owners Tuesday and Wednesday. I’m sure it will not be something that any of us like. The problem is they are working with their union, the NFLPA. They are heavily connected to leftists and racists. What do you expect from communists?

Joe Lockhart, an NFL spokesman, said Friday during a conference call:

“(Goodell) has a plan that he is going to present to owners about how to use our platform to both raise awareness and make progress on issues of social justice and equality in this country. What we don’t have is a proposal that changes our policy, we don’t have something that mandates anything. That’s clear. If that was the case I doubt the head of the NFLPA would have put a joint statement out with us.”

This means that protests on both sides will continue. The NFL has not said how they’ll deal with it, I guess we’ll hear next week. The New York Times is reporting that the NFL is now one of the most divisive brands in the country. Small wonder. At this rate of stupidity, they’ll also be bankrupt soon. It would not surprise me if the NFL reverses themselves yet again and forces players to stand. The problem is that by the time they get this right, they won’t have an audience anymore. #BoycottNFL