NFL Makes Despicable Announcement Over Veteran’s Day As Anthem Protests Continue

I do believe the NFL just flipped off all of America. They are saying they have no intention of changing their policy towards those kneeling during the National Anthem. Thousands boycotted football this past weekend in honor of Veterans Day. Players did not kneel this weekend in deference to Veterans Day, but that makes no difference. Those in and out of the military see right through that ploy. “Until millionaire football players stop protesting the National Anthem of the United States, we’ll be here,” reads the text on the Boycott The NFL Facebook page, with more than 225,000 followers. “We love football, but we love our flag more.” Right there with ya guys.

2ndVote is a watchdog group and has openly asked fans to “stiff-arm the NFL.” “We’re sending the National Football League, its corporate sponsors, and the television networks a message this Veterans Day weekend!” 2ndVote said on its website. “Americans are sick of the disrespectful National Anthem protests that the NFL has not only allowed to continue, but has institutionalized in pregame ceremonies.”

2ndVote also launched the hashtag #STANDwithVets. “Remember, several of the companies that do business with the NFL like DirecTV and Anheuser-Busch have signaled just how bad of a PR disaster the protests have been,” 2ndVote said. “Join us this weekend and we’ll hit the NFL and all of its sponsors where it counts!” I love what they organized this weekend. I guess we’ll see just how hard that hit the NFL when their stats come out for viewership.

The NFL and NFL Players Association on Saturday issued a joint statement saying that “there has been no change in the current policy regarding the anthem,” which says players “should” stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner” but doesn’t force them to stand. The NFL left it up to the players whether they would stand or kneel over Veterans Day weekend. I didn’t hear of anyone kneeling. But as I said, this means next to nothing to Americans, because the disrespect will go on.

Worthless NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith said they plan to discuss “important social issues” when this week’s league meeting takes place. Did you know that Goodell makes $30 million a year? He’s also demanding $50 a million a year and a lifetime private jet to remain as the commissioner in 2018. After this disgrace, I’d kick his ass out of that private jet while in the air without a parachute. Tell the jerk to take a hike. He’s killing the league.

“The agenda will be a continuation of how to make progress on the important social issues that players have vocalized,” the statement said. “Everyone who is part of our NFL community has a tremendous respect for our country, our flag, our anthem and our military, and we are coming together to deal with these issues in a civil and constructive way.” While these idiots discuss what flavor their disrespect will take, real Americans are taking a stand too.

The owners of Woody’s Roadside Tavern in Farmingdale, New Jersey, usually have the NFL on all 20 TV screens, The Asbury Park Press reported. This week, the NFL is being turned off, with a concert being held instead to raise money for the the Green Beret Foundation. And they aren’t alone. A number of establishment did similar things. And that doesn’t count millions of Americans turning their backs on the NFL. It works both ways.