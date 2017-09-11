NFL Owner Bans ALL Players From Protesting The National Anthem

Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys should get NFL owner of the year. While a number of NFL players have taken a knee during the National Anthem before games to protest racism and police brutality, Jones has told his players that they will stand during the National Anthem or they are outta there. Slow clap. And now comes the whinging and whining. Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin is the one that said that one or more NFL owners “have told their players to do specific things or to not do specific things … regarding the National Anthem and the protests,” which the Seahawks wide receiver said he thought was “egregious.” Jones was not mentioned by name, but it is widely believed he is one of those referenced NFL owners.

“The one quote that I was informed of was, ‘You’re going to stand on the line with your hand on your heart and you’re going to sing the National Anthem because this is my stage,” Baldwin recalled. Look, you have the right to protest if you want. You can be as big an asshat as you desire. But you also have to be willing to take the brunt of the ensuing consequences of your actions. The owner of the team has a right to demand his players stand for the National Anthem. He owns the freaking team and whether being a patriot or the bottom line drive what he does, in the end, it’s his team. Live with it or leave. Choose wisely.

Baldwin has been part of the Black Lives Matter protests. As far as I’m concerned, he’s a racist. He’s following in the footsteps of Colin Kaepernick and he’s actively sitting during the National Anthem. If it were my team, he’d be gone and I wouldn’t give a flying rip what anyone thought of it. The National Anthem is not about race. It’s about being American. You are dissing your country when you kneel or sit during the National Anthem. Protest on your own time. Over 70 percent of the NFL is black, so racism has nothing to do with you playing football. Get over yourself already.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been a solid critic of the players’ protests, calling the decision to not stand a disappointment. He praised players on his own team for not participating, saying, “We strongly, strongly support the flag in every way we support — and it’s almost ridiculous to be saying — the people that for generations and generations that have given it all up so that we can get out here and show off in front of millions of people on television.” That makes me love the Cowboys even more. How dare players show outright hatred for the police and military. Maybe they should go play for Cuba.

Jones added that the NFL was an important forum for America and Americans. “And I’m for it being used in every way we can to support the great, great contributors in our society,” he said. “And that’s people that have supported America, the flag, and there’s no reason to not go all out there. And for anybody to use parts of that visibility to do otherwise is really disappointing.” I agree 100 percent. Perhaps these football players need to remember that it is America that gave them the opportunity to be great and wealthy in the first place.

Martin Luther King Jr. once famously said “Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”#BuildABridge pic.twitter.com/n1qP5c2RGM — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) September 10, 2016