NFL Player’s Wife Claims Raiders Didn’t Block For Carr Because He Won’t Protest Anthem! [VIDEO]

Normally, I don’t go for stuff like this, but in this instance this has just enough of the feel of truth to bite. Miko Grimes is the wife of MFL cornerback Brent Grimes. She recently was interviewed on Revolt TV. Never heard of it, but it did get my attention. She shared a story about how the Oakland Raiders offensive line deliberately allowed quarterback David Carr to get hit. He was eventually injured during their Week 3 match-up against the Washington Redskins. Why? Because he wouldn’t protest the National Anthem.

After President Trump slammed NFL protesters in a rally in Alabama, over 300 NFL players, coaches and owners protested in one form or another during or around the National Anthem. According to Grimes, the Raiders offensive line, the only all-black offensive line in the NFL, didn’t like it when Carr (who is white) said that they shouldn’t kneel in protest. There was an argument and, according to Grimes, the offensive line decided to abandon Carr to the Redskins pass rush. I don’t know if this is true or not, but it certainly could be.

The Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn denies that the line allowed Carr to get hit. He tweeted to his followers, “It’s crazy how people will make up lies and tell a story so false and untrue 2 get them some attention. I hope it was worth it. All lies.” So, he says it isn’t true… I’m clear on that. But the numbers seem to tell a different story here.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

According to Breibart, “In 2016, the Raiders allowed the fewest sacks of any team in the NFL, going ten games allowing one sack, or fewer. Going into their Week 3 match-up against the Redskins, the Raiders had only allowed two sacks in their first two games, both of them coming in Week 1 with a banged-up offensive line.” The Raiders gave up double the number of sacks to the Redskins they did in the first two games. But that could happen. It’s just not likely.

Raiders OL didn't block with full effort for QB Derek Carr after he told him not to kneel according to wife of NFL CB Brent Grimes @RevoltTV pic.twitter.com/5y60Zfgikx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2017

Given the circumstances and the militancy of those supporting Black Lives Matter, you could certainly view this as a setup by the Raiders. But does it prove that happened? Nope. But it does show that the Raiders offensive line had an uncharacteristically awful performance during the exact time when Grimes alleges this anthem protest, locker-room incident occurred. You’ll have to decide for yourself what that means. It sure looks suspicious.