NFL Quarterback Casts Shadow On Nat’l Anthem Protesters With Christian Statement
Carson Wentz is a quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s used to performing under pressure and fans of the Eagles love their team and their football. They are fanatics and rightly so. But football is not Wentz’s only calling… he’s an unabashed Christian: “I always tell people, for example, if you love your job, you love your wife, you love what you do, you’re going to talk about it,” Wentz told CSNPhilly. “Well, I love Jesus …” In a sport plagued by militant racists who hate America, police and the military… Wentz doesn’t follow their lead. He follows a different path carved out by his savior, Jesus Christ.

Wentz doesn’t hide is faith. He’s very open about it, but most of the media and other sports outlets brush it off as nonsense. They really shouldn’t because it’s anything but that. Reuben Frank, who is a writer for CSNPhilly, interviewed Wentz and was awestruck on how he balanced his career and his faith, saying he “walked that tightrope the past year just as adroitly as he avoided trouble in the pocket. He’s made it clear what he believes and what it means to him,” Frank continued, “and he’s done it in a way that seems natural and organic.” That’s the face of real faith.

And like most devout Christians, Wentz will not force his beliefs on others. “I’m not going to force it down your throat, either,” he told CSNPhilly. “So it’s definitely a fine line that I’m constantly trying to walk, and at the end of the day, just kind of how I live and what I’m about and hopefully can kind of speak through …” That’s the life of a Christian. You do the best you can to live your faith and help others. I have great respect for this man. Wentz is not a zealot, but if you ask him about God or his faith, he will share it with you… sometimes for hours. Heh.

Wentz’s faith and who he is are inseparable. It is automatic and he lives it. It’s something almost impossible to explain to someone who has not found God, but as a Christian, it comes naturally. God is part of who you are and crosses your mind constantly. Your faith defines you and comforts you. It is all encompassing. But Wentz is well aware there is a fine line between living his faith and going off the deep end. “I never want to be the guy who’s beating people over the head with the Bible,” Wentz said previously, CSNPhilly reported. “That’s not what I’m about. That’s not really what Christianity is about. Christianity is all about love and showing that love and that kindness and that grace.”

Wentz has experienced hatred towards him because of his faith. All Christians have. But it does not deter him in his faith. “I have seen [negative] things here and there,” he told CSNPhilly. “It is what it is … but they’re still reading it, they’re still following me. They’re still hearing what I believe to be true … Without a doubt, I want to use my platform to make a difference [in] peoples’ lives.” To touch just one soul and give them hope and peace is everything to Wentz.

So, as you watch Wentz play a wonderful season and enjoy the sport, remember in the end he plays a far different game and it’s for keeps. We all do. Colin Kaepernick and his militant brethren don’t get that and probably never will. When others take a knee or sit during the National Anthem, you will find Carson Wentz standing with his hand over his heart and a prayer on his lips. It makes all the difference in the world.

