NFL Star Asks 1 Question His Anthem-Kneeling Colleagues Refuse to Answer

Ever since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the national anthem protests last year, the nation has been divided. Most of the sports world, however, seems to support them. But not everyone does — and one football player is speaking out.

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe has, so far, refused to kneel. Wolfe is white, but other white NFL players have taken a knee in solidarity with their black teammates. Last year, one of his teammates, Brandon Marshall, called for players who knelt for the national anthem to be fired. Wolfe didn’t go quite that far, but he was open about his disapproval.

Wolfe released a statement to ESPN reporter Josina Anderson, who posted it on Twitter.

NEW: Statement to me from #Broncos DE Derek Wolfe on Donald Trump's comments regarding national anthem protests in the @NFL. pic.twitter.com/4qWLXNhbSK — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 24, 2017

“I stand because I respect the men who died in real battle so I have the freedom to battle on the field. Paying tribute to the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom is why I stand,” he said. “But everyone these days likes to find a reason to protest and that’s their right. It’s America and you are free to speak your mind. I just feel it’s disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their lived and it’s maybe the wrong platform. But like I said to each their own it’s AMERICA! The greatest country in the world and if you don’t think we are the greatest country in the world and you reside here, then why do you stay? A lot worse places in the world to call home. Proud to be an American.”

Wolfe certainly makes a good point: these are professional football players, who make millions upon millions of dollars to play a child’s game, in the country with limitless opportunities available for anyone to achieve the American dream. And protesting oppression or police brutality is certainly a worthy, laudable thing to do — but how does kneeling during the national anthem do anything to make a difference? How many of these players are putting their money where their mouths are and actually going into low-income neighborhoods, or starting dialogues with police officers? Instead, it seems to be more about putting on a show to draw attention to themselves than actually making a difference.

