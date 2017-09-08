One Player Sat For National Anthem At NFL Season Opener- These Veterans Have A Message For Him

The regular NFL season just started and there’s already a new crybaby activist disrespecting the national anthem.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters sat his butt down on the sidelines when the Star Spangled Banner began to play. He’s lucky his coach didn’t take his jersey and kick him off the field right then and there.

He said of Peters:

“I didn’t see that as a sign of disrespect to me. I saw that as a sign of disrespect to my predecessors and to my brothers and sisters that came home in a flag draped coffin from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Steve B, with 12 years in law enforcement on both patron and the SWAT team had this to say about disrespectful players:

“I would make each one of the disrespectful players participate in a police academy session with role players and simulation weapons. I would have them all meet with Gold Star families.”

I think taking a few laps as punishment would be easier.

Every other Chief and the Patriots on the other side stood for the anthem. Right before the game, our new friend Mr. Peters posted this on Twitter:

Stand for what you stand in. If you see the potential for good, speak up. Don't be Quiet. @Fam1stfam #adidasPharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/zGWrCSqVtT

— Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) September 7, 2017

And now two veterans have taken up the duty of instructing him to grow the fu to grow up.

Josh Ghering was in the Marines for 12 years including two deployments to Iraq and one to Afghanistan with a three year break as a drill instructor.

This week we covered Colin Kaepernick through the eyes of Franco Harris, a four-time Superbowl champ who demonstrated the respect that seems to be lost on younger players:

“This has been my position from the start that we always, sure we have certain social issues that we will always be dealing with, but that you stand for the flag. And that we are all behind the flag.”

He went on to say that it’s okay to have a certain stance, but that the football field during the national anthem is not the right time. It’s disrespectful against his teammates, the wider NFL and his fans. He joked that Joe Green and Jack Lambert, two of the “meanest guys in football” back in the day would’ve dealt with that disrespect differently. Uh. Actually, I’m not sure Harris was joking.

Anyone with experience playing a competitive sport knows that showing up late for a practice means an extra twenty laps instead of a water break because it’s disrespectful to your coach and team to flaunt the rules. Anyone with experience playing a contact competitive sport knows that the culture of respect is because everyone on the field is in a situation where everyone can be severely injured if a player is careless. If you follow the rules, a tackle won’t hurt you, but a disrespectful player can break your bones on purpose. Good sportsmanship is just as much about being a good person as demonstrating that you are going on to the field in good faith that everyone else will play fair, too.

I guess Ray Lewis was right to write off Colin Kaepernick from being possibly signed to the Ravens after Kaepernick’s girlfriend posted a race-baiting tweet comparing Lewis to a slave. It’s just not a healthy headspace for any player to live in.