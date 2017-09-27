Rep. Mo Brooks Speaks Out: ‘Terminate All Federal Government Support to NFL’

I simply love Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL). The guy is blunt as all get out and calls it like he sees it. Yesterday, he stated that the federal government should not financially support the NFL because of the disrespectful, unpatriotic “take a knee” protests during the National Anthem. “I believe we ought to terminate all federal government support of the NFL,” Brooks after the Conversations with Conservatives event at the Capitol. “That would include the termination of any and all advertising that is done on behalf of the federal government — military and non-military — to the extent we do any.” Damn straight, that should never have happened in the first place. “The same thing with any other professional sport that insults our country and our flag and our anthem as the NFL has done,” said the House Freedom Caucus member.

According to CNN Money, NFL teams get “billions in subsidies from U.S. taxpayers.” This all came to a head last week at a campaign rally in Alabama where President Trump spoke. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. He is fired. He’s fired!’” Trump said. And Americans overwhelmingly agreed with that sentiment and cheered Trump on. Trump went on to say that the protests were a “total disrespect of our heritage” and “a total disrespect of everything that we stand for.”

Then Trump took his thoughts to Twitter and throughout the weekend nailed the NFL. The NFL in turn doubled and tripled down and on Sunday, over 204 players knelt across the country and in Britain. Some teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t even come out for the anthem. Americans started burning jerseys and gear and swearing off the NFL in droves. This morning, DirectTV started giving refunds for their NFL viewing packages. Attendance was already cratering for the NFL, as was TV viewership. Now it will flat-line.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Fire or suspend!” A number of owners have sided with the players, as has the head of the NFL. I hope they like playing to an empty house, because that’s what will happen here. Mo Brooks is right… cut off the federal funding. They don’t have to stand for the National Anthem, but we don’t have to attend, watch or federally subsidize them either. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

