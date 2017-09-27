San Antonio Spurs Coach: White People Need to Be Made ‘Uncomfortable’

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich: Social Justice Warrior!

The talented Spurs are being overshadowed by their hippie coach, who has already crossed the line into public policy by speaking up in support of the Women’s March.

Popovich is one of the most successful coaches in the NBA, with the longest tenure of any coach in not only the association’s history, but in all major American sports leagues. He’s considered one of the greatest coaches in NBA history, with five NBA Championship wins with the Spurs since taking over. The Spurs were founded in 1967.

Before we get into the press conference where Popovich makes some bizarre statements about white people, we should notice that the current Spurs roster has a mix of black, white and Latin American players.

But, he still manages to pop off a few doozies in the his recent conference:

“Whether it’s the LGBT movement, women’s suffrage, race, it doesn’t matter. People have to be made to feel uncomfortable, and especially white people because we’re comfortable. We still have no clue of what being born white means.”

Hey what about basketball? No? Not going to talk about basketball?

Popovich went on to say that if you read some “recent literature” you will discover that whiteness isn’t really a thing, and that “we kind of made that up.” Whiteness is made up? I wear SPF 45 and know centuries of my lineage from Scotland. Is that made up too?

One of the common quips back to people complaining about “whiteness” is to agree with them, saying that “whiteness” isn’t a thing, and that it’s really Celts, and Anglos, and Slavs, and Germanics, and so on. But Popovich isn’t here to have a conversation about ethnic groups, he’s here to complain that us evil white people made up whiteness in order to gang up on other racial and ethnic groups.

“Because you were born white, you have advantages that are systemically, culturally, psychologically there. And they have been built up and cemented for hundreds of years. But many people can’t look at it. It’s too difficult.”

My white family were brutally kicked off of our land in Scotland by the white English two centuries ago and shipped overseas, but sure, white people are all on the same side and we are all extremely culturally advantaged over non-whites.

I should point out that Popovich talks about white people as if he isn’t one, himself. He said that whiteness isn’t “something that is on their plate on a daily basis,” saying that because white people want to “hold their position” they refuse to look at the evilness of “whiteness” because they — we — are benefiting from the status quo. And until white people give up on that status quo, nothing is “going to be fixed.”

The whole press conference is mystifying. I’ll take Popovich seriously if he’s talking sports, but as long as he’s going to go on rants about wypipo then I can’t pay much attention. Last year we had to write up the Spurs for refusing to stay in Trump Tower, so I don’t think things will get better any time soon on that front.

You can watch the 12 minute press conference here: