Steelers Star Player Expresses Regret After Staying In Tunnel, Sends His Love To Armed Forces

All eyes have been on the Steelers since Afghan War veteran Alejandro Villanueva was alone in standing for the national anthem while the rest of the Pittsburgh team stayed in their locker room. Villanueva has since walked back on his action, saying that he regrets his actions.

He sounds like the kind of guy who wakes up every day and just wants to do the right thing, and now he’s been dressed down enough by officials and the left-wing press that he felt he had to make a statement. He doesn’t want to cause a scene, but he still wants to respect the anthem and continue to get along with his fellow players. I don’t envy his position. His three tours in Afghanistan as an Army Ranger speak for his qualities.

Alejandro Villanueva, who stood alone during the National Anthem, now says he regrets his actions. pic.twitter.com/yXolZdp2tW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 25, 2017

And now we’re hearing from other players on the team, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger who now says that he regrets staying in the locker room. He gave a ten minute post-conference interview (video below) and released this statement, emphasis mine:

"I was unable to sleep last night and want to share my thoughts and feelings on our team's decision to remain in the tunnel for that National Anthem yesterday. The idea was to be unified as a team when so much attention is paid to things dividing our country, but I wish we approached it differently. We did not want to appear divided on the sideline with some standing and some kneeling or sitting. As a team, it was not a protest of the flag or the Anthem. I personally don't believe the Anthem is ever the time to make any type of protest. For me, and many others on my team and around the league, it is a tribute to those who commit to serve and protect our country, current and past, especially the ones that made the ultimate sacrifice. I appreciate the unique diversity in my team and throughout the league and completely support the call for social change and the pursuit of true equality. Moving forward, I hope standing for the Anthem shows solidarity as a nation, that we stand united in respect for the people on the front lines protecting our freedom and keeping us safe. God bless those men and women."

So are the Steelers going to start standing for the anthem as a team, now? Will their Coach Tomlin try to patch things up in public after refusing to defend the actions of Villanueva?

You can watch the full press conference with Roethlisberger here:

If you don’t have the ten minutes to spare, check out this three minute news hit from CBS in Pittsburgh: