Tom Brady may have deflated balls, but what he did before this #SuperBowl was amazing

Tom Brady takes the field today for the New England Patriots in his quest to win his fifth Super Bowl. He is an absolute legend at 39 and his heart is not just in the game, its with his family. His mother, Galynn Brady, almost didn’t make the game in Houston. She’s been quite ill for the last eighteen months… but she’ll be there today, along with Brady’s father. They are everything to him. And they won’t be alone. His supermodel wife and 4 year-old daughter, Vivian Lake, will also be there cheering him on. How can you not love a family like that?

As Super Bowl LI is getting ready to begin, I’m sure that Tom Brady is psyching himself up for combat on the gridiron. He posted a photo to Instagram showing him mother getting a kiss by him on one side and his dad on the other, with the caption: “Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!” His mom has been too ill to attend any of his games this year, so this will be a very special today for Tom Brady. Whether he wins or loses, his family will enthusiastically roar their support for him. I for one would like to see the Pats win today and this would make it even more special.

From Yahoo! News:

Tom Brady recently shared that his mother hasn’t attended single game all season due to battling an illness, but Galynn Brady is in Houston as her son prepares to compete for his fifth Super Bowl win. The New England Patriots quarterback posted a photo on Instagram in which he and his father, Tom Brady, Sr., kiss Galynn on each cheek at NRG Stadium, where his team will face off against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night in football’s biggest game. “Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!” the 39-year-old athlete captioned the photo, with the whole family rocking Patriots gear. Brady addressed reports that his mother is too ill to attend Super Bowl LI during a press conference on Wednesday, admitting that this year has been “tough” on his family. “Yeah, it’s personal with my family,” the quarterback told reporters Wednesday in a news conference. “I’m just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me.”

Brady’s mom has been better lately, but her health is still a major concern for everyone in the family, including Tom Brady Sr., and the NFL star’s sisters, Julie, Maureen and Nancy. Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, shared a photo of their little girl cheering for her daddy. She was wearing a jersey that read “Brady’s Little Ladies” with her father’s number on the back. His wife also gave Tom a good luck charm to keep him safe out there. “She gave me this (necklace) for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me,” he told reporters at the Super Bowl LI opening night Monday. “She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.’ So that’s what I try to do.”

This should be an incredible game and best of luck to all the players, but especially to Tom Brady. He’ll have the best cheering section rooting for him at the game. #daddyslittlegirl