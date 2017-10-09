After Whole Month Of Anthem Protests, The Numbers Are In – NFL Ratings In Downward Spiral!

Actions have consequences and the NFL is reaping their rewards after doubling and tripling down on disrespecting America, our National Anthem, our flag, the police, our military and our first responders. I’m fresh out of sympathy for them. Pro football is now officially no longer America’s favorite sport. All that kneeling has caused their favorability to plummet. And when I say plummet, I mean crater. The Winston Group, which is a right-leaning firm, found that the NFL’s ratings have gone right off a cliff with their core fan base. Only 42 percent of men from ages 34 to 54 now have a favorable opinion of the NFL – that was in September. It was a 31 percent drop from August. Ouch.

At this rate, if things don’t change and soon, the NFL will go belly up. All because they just had to protest during the National Anthem. A racist protest by militant communist radicals. The NFL won’t stand for those who wish to honor 9/11, fallen police officers or dying relatives, but they sure as hell will side with Black Lives Matter and decrying faux racism. They now have the highest unfavorable rating out of all major sports mentioned in the survey. They are no longer the most profitable sport going either. Sucks to be them.

“More critically for the NFL, the fall off in favorables occurred among important audiences,” the Winston Group analysis reads. “Among males, NFL favorables fell 23 percent, going from 68 percent to 45 percent. In looking at a more specific audience, males 34-54, NFL favorables fell 31 percent, going from 73 percent to 42 percent. Among this group, the NFL has a surprising negative image, as it went from +54 percent in August to -5 percent in September.” Hear that… it’s the death knell for the NFL. And they owe it all to Colin Kaepernick.

Major League Baseball is now the most popular sport in America. Only 13 percent of Americans do not view the MLB favorably, while six out of 10 Americans view the sport favorably. Baseball has also been growing in popularity as teams head into the postseason playoffs. The MLB’s popularity rating went up two points between late August and late September. And it will continue that way unless their players decide to commit sports suicide like the NFL.

1,000 registered voters were polled by the Winston Group on August 29-30 and September 28-29. There was no stated margin of error. They are not the only poll showing this trend. A Rasmussen poll conducted toward the end of September showed that 34 percent of people were less likely to watch the NFL because of the National Anthem protests. How’s that protesting working for y’all now? Idiots. Americans are tired of being ostensibly flipped off by millionaire players. They’ve had enough of this crap and you would think the NFL would get a clue and put a stop to it. Still waiting.

Here are the results of the polls:

August Winston Poll

MLB/61 percent favorable to 13 percent unfavorable.

NFL/57 percent favorable to 23 percent unfavorable.

College football/53 percent favorable to 16 percent unfavorable.

College basketball/48 percent favorable to 17 percent unfavorable.

NBA/47 percent unfavorable to 23 percent unfavorable.

September Winston Poll

MLB/63 percent favorable to 16 percent unfavorable.

College football/51 percent favorable to 21 percent unfavorable.

NBA/46 percent favorable to 28 percent unfavorable.

College basketball/45 percent favorable to 25 percent unfavorable.

NFL/44 percent favorable to 40 percent unfavorable.