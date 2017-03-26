‘Dark Money’ Soros Group Attacks Judge Gorsuch…Accuses Him of Big Money Corruption

Heather McGhee makes $240,000.00 per year to lecture Americans about income inequality and about keeping big money out of politics. She is the President of Demos, a ‘dark money’ Liberal organization whose website says “Demos is a public policy organization working for an America where we all have an equal say in our democracy and an equal chance in our economy.” Ms. McGhee has said, “big money is corrupting our politics completely.”

Well, amen Ms. McGhee! As the recipient of large amounts of Liberal billionaire George Soros’ money, you ought to know. Soros buys corruption all over the globe with his “big money.” So, when you and Demos stop taking his “big money” to spread your Liberal lies, then maybe we will take you seriously.

McGhee has weighed in on Judge Gorsuch, saying “The Supreme Court’s activism in striking down safeguards is what has brought us to this perilous place in our history. It’s hard to imagine things getting worse and yet the prospect of a lifetime seat for Judge Gorsuch has given us a glimpse.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

She continued, saying, “[Gorsuch] was quite evasive—in fact, to my dismay [he] raised the idea that disclosure chills speech,” McGhee said. “Requiring people to stand up in public for their political acts fosters civic courage without which democracy is doomed.”

Again, amen Ms. McGhee, yes indeed… Liberal judicial activism has brought us to this “perilous place in our history.” It started with the legalizing of infanticide in 1972 with the Roe v. Wade decision, which at last count has resulted in the barbaric and brutal deaths of 57 million American babies and has continued right up until today with the terrible decision to allow Obamacare to stand unopposed as law. Yes, we are in a perilous place because of the judicial activism of the LEFT, not the right. Your side is responsible for this mess, not the GOP, not Trump.

And furthermore, your organization Demos does NOT disclose its big money donors. So, when Demos starts disclosing who finances its social justice causes, then maybe you can talk about how other people need to reveal their donors. Until then, perhaps you should refrain from commenting.

And let’s get something clear. Every American already resides in “an America where we all have an equal say in our democracy and an equal chance in our economy.” Get educated, work hard, save money, live within your means, accumulate marketable skills and vote in elections. There it is, that is everyone’s “equal say in our democracy and an equal chance in our economy.” Our nation’s founding documents do NOT guarantee equal outcomes (we call that Communism or Socialism where everyone is equally miserable and has no freedom), they guarantee equal opportunity. Each person’s life is in their own control to do with as they please. Choose hard work and success or choose whining and moaning.

Sounds like McGhee has been listening to her “big money” donor, George Soros for too long. She believes her own Leftist nonsense. And, oh yeah, Senator “Faux-cohontas” Warren’s daughter, Amelia Warren Tyagi, is the chairman of Demos’ board. Hypocrisy.