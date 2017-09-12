SCOTUS Rules: Issues Temporary Order To RESTORE Travel Ban!

Well, this is certainly welcome news, but not surprising to me. US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has issued a temporary order on Monday allowing the Trump administration to maintain its restrictive policy on refugees for the time being. This is in response to the administration’s request for SCOTUS to block a lower liberal court ruling that could allow up to 24,000 refugees to enter the United States. Cue the liberal meltdown in 3, 2, 1… but conservative will be doing a definite Snoopy dance today over this.

That ruling from the liberal lower court would have allowed refugees to come in if a resettlement agency agreed to take them in. That disastrous ruling would have gone into effect today. Thankfully, it has at least been temporarily shot down and I would not be surprised if it is permanently nixed since the President obviously has the constitutional wherewithal to do this. The ruling did not challenge the part of the Court of Appeals ruling that applies to a temporary ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries. The appeals court has ruled that grandparents and cousins of people already in the US cannot be excluded from the country under the travel ban. I think that is crazy all by itself and will bite us in the end.

However, if all someone needed was an agency willing to take them in, that would have negated all that Trump was trying to do and would basically act as a revolving door for refugees and thus terrorists. The Trump administration explained to the court Monday that changing the way it enforces the policy on refugees would allow “admission of refugees who have no connection to the United States independent of the refugee-admission process itself.” And the high court agreed.

Kennedy ordered challengers to the administration’s refugee ban to submit written arguments in support of the lower court ruling by midday today. The Supreme Court already has weighed in twice on lower court rulings striking down or limiting the travel and refugee bans, though it has to rule on their validity. In June, the high court said the administration could not enforce the bans against people who have a “bona fide” relationship with people or entities in the United States. The justices declined to define the required relationships more precisely. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments about the legality of the travel and refugee bans in October.