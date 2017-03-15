JUST IN: At Least 30 Killed in Suicide Blast

It’s another sad and tragic day in Syria. Twin suicide bombings have killed at least 30 people there. No word on whether it was ISIS or al Qaeda yet. Although it is widely suspected that the al Qaeda-linked insurgent coalition known as the Levant Liberation Committee, formerly known as the Nusra Front, can be given credit here. They hit the main judicial building and a restaurant in Damascus today. Panic and fear spread quickly across Syria’s capitol as they are now entering their seventh year of civil war. The first bomb went off in the Justice Palace. The main hall was a study in the bodies of judges and attorneys, blood and shattered glass. A picture of President Bashar Assad looked down upon the butchery. How apropos.

The bomber set off an explosive vest when police tried to stop him at the Justice Palace. Two hours later, a second bomb blast was reported in Rabweh, to the west. Though no one has taken credit as of yet, an al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group called Tahrir al-Sham claimed responsibility for twin suicide bombings on Saturday in the Old City of Damascus which killed at least 40 people, including many Iraqi Shia Muslim pilgrims who had come to visit an ancient cemetery. The death goes on and on in Syria… welcome to the religion of peace. This same group also claimed responsibility for an attack on February 25th when suicide bombers stormed security force offices and killed 40 people.

From Fox News:

Suicide bombers hit the main judicial building and a restaurant in Damascus on Wednesday, killing at least 30 people, according to state media, spreading fear across Syria’s capital as the country’s civil war enters its seventh year. The first attacker struck inside the Justice Palace, located near the famous and crowded Hamidiyeh market. The explosion left bodies lying amid pools of blood and shattered glass in the building’s main hall, adorned with a picture of President Bashar Assad hanging on one of the walls. The official news agency, SANA, said another suicide explosion struck a restaurant in Rabweh district of Damascus, leading to multiple casualties, mostly women and children. The Ikhbariyeh TV channel said the attacker was being chased by security agents when he ran into a restaurant and detonated his explosives’ vest there. The bombings were the latest in a spate of deadly explosions and suicide attacks targeting government-controlled areas in Syria and its capital. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack, but other, similar attacks in recent weeks were claimed by Al Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria.

These most recent attacks have struck at highly symbolic targets and may very well mark the start of a new insurgency campaign by al Qaeda-linked militants to try and counter recent military advances by Assad’s forces, backed by Russia and Iran. More information is coming to light on the first bombing as I write this… according to Damascus police chief Mohammad Kheir Ismail, the Justice Palace attacker struck in the early afternoon at approximately 1:20 pm. A man wearing a military uniform and carrying a shotgun and grenades arrived at the entrance to the palace, the police chief told state TV. That’s when security stopped him, took away his arms and tried to search him. Unfortunately, he then threw himself inside the building and detonated the bomb.

At least 30 are now dead and 45 wounded. Those numbers may increase as the day drags on. This was timed to kill as many judges, attorneys and innocent people as possible. In the second attack, in Rabweh district, SANA said a suicide bomber blew himself up in a restaurant, killing several people. The Ikhbariyeh TV channel said the attacker was being chased by security agents when he rushed into a restaurant and detonated his explosives.

Even if someone survives a blast there, over half the hospitals have closed down in the last six years. Your odds are not good at surviving an attack in Syria. This madness needs to end, but Jihadists seem to have an unquenchable thirst for innocent blood. That says a lot about their belief system.